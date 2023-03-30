Strictly Come Dancing 2023: rumoured line up, judges, hosts and all we know

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will be heading back to our screens later this year, and as always the show will be bringing plenty of glamour and excitement to our weekend evenings.

The BBC hit, which has become an annual highlight in our TV calendar, will be airing its 21st season as it returns with a new batch of celebrities all ready to show off their fancy footwork in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 saw wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and his dance partner Jowita Przystał lift the glitterball trophy, but who will we be adding to our Strictly Come Dancing winners list this year?

Here's everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2023...

Traditionally Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens in the autumn, with the launch show usually airing in mid-September, and the first live show airing in the following week. It is thought this year's series will follow the same pattern, but we will update this page as soon as any news is announced.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 rumoured line-up

While it is far too early to know who will officially be appearing on Strictly 2023, that hasn't stopped everyone from trying to guess who the BBC could have on their celebrity wish list.

Some of the famous names that have been rumoured include celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo and Lioness Jill Scott. Neither Gino nor Jill are strangers to appearing on reality TV shows having both taken part in I'm a Celebrity, with Jill even joining the list of I'm a Celebrity winners when she was crowned queen of the jungle in I'm a Celebrity 2022.

Jill Scott won I'm A Celebrity 2022 — but could she be swapping the jungle for the Strictly dance floor? (Image credit: ITV)

There has also been talk of Loose Women panellist Sophie Morgan potentially joining the show as the first-ever wheelchair user. Sophie was paralyzed from the waist down in a car accident when she was 18 and already has a huge following of fans from Loose Women, making her the perfect choice for the new season.

There have also been rumours circulating that Strictly bosses are keen to sign married couple Matt and Emma Willis to the show at the same time. It has been suggested that the pair have been in talks with the show before, but their schedules have never worked out... could this be the year that they make it onto the dancefloor? Their close friend Tom Fletcher loved every moment of being on Strictly Come Dancing 2021, could he persuade them to take part?

Former Emmerdale and Downtown Abbey star Amy Nuttall has also been linked to Strictly 2023, as have former Liverpool and England footballer Peter Crouch and TV presenter Steph McGovern.

Who are the professional dancers for Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Last year's Strictly Come Dancing saw four new professional dancers joining the show: Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola. It is yet to be announced if any new faces will be joining the Strictly professional line-up for 2023, but will we will update this guide as soon as anything is announced.

The good news is, it's thought all our favorites will be returning for the new series, including Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Jowita Prystzal, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Who are the judges for Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

The Strictly Come Dancing judges will be making their comeback. (Image credit: BBC)

Of course, the multi-award-winning competition is not complete without its fabulous judges.

It is thought that the judging panel this year will see Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Head Judge Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke all return, but this is yet to be confirmed.

While it is hoped that Shirley will be returning, she did say that being head judge on the show has taken its toll on her mental health after being targeted by trolls on social media.

During an appearance on This Morning Shirley opened up about whether she would be returning for the 2023 season: "Well, we're waiting for that invitation, and once it gets there and we sort out... I love the job, I love the actual critiquing. I love to get tips and help people along the way, to move forward to be beautiful dancers and all that they can be.

"This year, I've got a wonderful gentleman called Harry Surplus who is doing my social media and he's getting rid of any of those messages. My son checks over everything because it really did take a little toll on my mental health for a minute. What I'm realising is everybody gets it, I'm not the only one."

Who will be presenting Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back for a new series of Strictly this autumn. (Image credit: BBC)

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are thought to be returning to the show, the pair have been co-presenting the series since 2010 and we couldn't imagine anyone else at the helm of the nation's favorite dancing competition!

Is there a trailer for Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

Not yet, it is a little too early for a Strictly Come Dancing 2023 trailer, but as soon as one is released by the BBC we will add it to this guide.

Who presents Strictly spin off show, Strictly: It Takes Two?

Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark-Neal are back on It Takes Two. (Image credit: BBC)

It is thought that former Strictly professional dancer Janette Manrara and broadcaster Rylan Clark will return for another year as co-hosts of Strictly - It Takes Two. Rylan has been a presenter on the show since 2019, while Janette joined him in 2021 after leaving Strictly as a professional dancer.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal won Strictly 2022. (Image credit: BBC)

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal won Strictly Come Dancing 2022, beating runners-up Helen Skelton and her dance partner Gorka Marquez, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu and Fleur East with Vito Coppola to the glitterball trophy. After winning, Hamza said "Strictly Come Dancing is the best thing that has ever happened to me!".