Fleur East announced as the new host of BBC's Strictly It Takes Two

There's been some exciting news for Fleur East, who has been confirmed as the new co-host of BBC's Strictly It Takes Two, replacing former host Ryland Clark.

The news was announced by Fleur herself on The One Show (aired Friday, 16 June 2023) where the singer and former X-Factor (and Strictly!) contestant was appearing as a guest.

Speaking on her new role Fleur told hosts, Alex Jones and Roman Kemp, "I’m so excited to officially join the Strictly family! I had such an amazing time on the show last year and so cannot wait to be talking to the celebs each week on It Takes Two.

"Being a Strictly fan, I’m excited to get all the behind-the-scenes exclusives on the show. I know exactly what the next lot of celebs will be going through. It’s an incredibly fun experience, but it’s tough!

"Hopefully, I can offer them a bit of support and a friendly face along the way. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started!”

Co-host Janette Manrara will be joining Fleur from the first episode of the new series, which is set to air this September. It's Janette's third series presenting the show.

Eve Winstanley, Executive Producer for BBC Studios and Strictly It Takes Two comments, “Fleur is a brilliant addition to the Strictly It Takes Two family.

"She has been in the contestants' shoes, so can offer the best advice, tips and insight on what to expect.

"We can’t wait for audiences to see Janette and Fleur together, they’re a dynamic duo.”

While Alex McLeod, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime said of the appointment, “Fleur was a fan favourite on Strictly Come Dancing, she rode the waves of the competition and got to the final, so the latest contestants are in safe hands with her to offer reassurance and even more fun and excitement to It Takes Two.”

Strictly It Takes Two airs from September from 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.