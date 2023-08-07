TV presenter Angela Scanlon joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Angela Scanlon is the latest celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

TV presenter Angela Scanlon is the sixth celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

The news was announced this morning (Monday, August 7) on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show.

Angela, who is an Irish TV presenter for the BBC and RTÉ, said of joining the line-up: “I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well — there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!”

She hosts the hit interior design show Your Home Made Perfect and Your Garden Made Perfect on BBC Two and is the only woman in the UK and Ireland to have their own Saturday night chat show with Ask Me Anything on RTÉ One.

Last year, Angela published her first book Joyrider, part empowering guide and part memoir, all about the importance of bringing gratitude into everyday life.

She first broadcast on Irish television, presenting a number of programmes on RTÉ including the documentary Oi Ginger! in 2014.

Starting off as a stylist, she worked in fashion TV in Ireland, before beginning her career in the UK as the new presenter of Robot Wars alongside Dara Ó Briain in 2016.

Angela has also hosted a number of documentaries for the BBC, including Angela Scanlon's Close Encounters, Trump's Unlikely Superfans, World's Oldest Family and a narrator for Tourettes: Teenage Tics.

So far, she will be joining the already confirmed Strictly line-up of stand-up comedian and radio presenter Eddie Kadi, journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, film and theatre actor Layton Williams, TV legend Angela Rippon CBE and actor Amanda Abbington.

The remaining celebrity contestants joining Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will be announced in due course.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 airs later this year.