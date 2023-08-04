TV presenting legend is the second Strictly Come Dancing contestant announced for 2023

The second Strictly Come Dancing contestant has been announced tonight on The One Show (Friday, 4th August 2023).

Angela Rippon CBE, award-winning journalist, TV presenter, newsreader and author will be dusting off her dancing shoes and joining the most hotly-anticipated lineup of the year this autumn.

She said of joining Strictly Come Dancing, "Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me.

"A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!”

Angela’s career spans over 50 years, having presented some of the biggest shows in current affairs, as well as being a familiar face on quiz shows and magazine programmes.

She currently presents BBC's Rip-Off Britain and is a regular on Morning Live and The One Show. Angela presented the original Come Dancing between 1988 and 1991.

It comes after the news that award-winning actor Amanda Abbington was confirmed as the first celebrity contestant for Strictly on The One Show earlier tonight.

It was revealed by Strictly Come Dancing prior to the announcement that the first contestants would be revealed on The One Show this week.

Dance show officials tweeted on Friday, 'It’s time to start revealing our #Strictly class of 2023. Tonight @BBCTheOneShow 7pm.'

It’s time to start revealing our #Strictly class of 2023 🪩Tonight @BBCTheOneShow 7pm pic.twitter.com/8yvUbcEMFNAugust 4, 2023 See more

And it looks like there are some more famous faces on the horizon. TV legend Les Dennis has been "tipped" to join the programme, while there have also been rumours that Stuart Broad will be donning some dancing shoes after his shock cricket retirement.

TV presenter Steph McGovern also recently revealed she'd "love" to do Strictly Come Dancing during a rare interview.

We can't wait to see who's up next on the Strictly lineup for 2023!

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in the autumn.