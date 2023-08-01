Stuart Broad tipped for Strictly after shock cricket retirement

Cricket legend Stuart Broad could be lined up for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 after announcing his retirement.

England cricket legend Stuart Broad could be lined up for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 after making a surprise announcement that he's retiring from the sport.

The opening bowler announced his retirement from cricket on day three of the final Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval.

He told Sky Sports Cricket: "Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.

"I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have, it's been a wonderful series to be a part of and I've always wanted to finish at the top. This series feels like it has been the most wonderful and entertaining to be a part of."

His retirement just so happens to coincide with the upcoming Strictly line-up announcements, which are usually released in August. So could he be swapping the cricket pitch for the ballroom?

Stuart Broad recently announced he was retiring from cricket. (Image credit: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

If he were to appear on this year's series, the England bowler would be following in the footsteps of his fiancée Mollie King, who took part in Strictly 2017 and finished in fifth place.

Following his announcement, fans revealed that they would love to see Stuart head to the Strictly ballroom and predicted that he will be part of this year's celebrity line-up...

So I’m guessing Stuart Broad will be on Strictly. Just retired, fairly well known and they love sportsmen to go on.July 30, 2023 See more

Would be brilliant if #StuartBroad could do Strictly! His partner Mollie King did it in 2017.August 1, 2023 See more

Mark my words, bookmark this tweet, we will be seeing Stuart Broad on Strictly this year 100%July 30, 2023 See more

Stuart Broad announces his retirement. A red light flashes in the Strictly Come Dancing office.July 29, 2023 See more

Sports stars are a big fan-favourite for Strictly Come Dancing, with a number of sporting legends taking part in the competition over the years.

And if he were to be on the Strictly bosses wish list, Stuart wouldn't be the first sportsperson to swap his cricket whites for a sparkly shirt as cricketers Darren Gough and Mark Ramprakash won the Glitterball trophy in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

Cricketers Phil Tufnell, Graeme Swann and Michael Vaughan have also all taken part in the BBC dancing competition.

Could we be adding Stuart to the Strictly Come Dancing winners list?

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 airs later this year.