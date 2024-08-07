Strictly Come Dancing signs Coronation Street legend in line-up leak?
Strictly Come Dancing has reportedly signed a huge Coronation Street star for this year's line-up.
The announcements for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 celebrities have begun, but it looks like we could also be adding a Coronation Street favourite to the list according to reports.
Following a rumored line-up leak, The Sun has reported that we will be adding Coronation Street favourite Shayne Ward to the stars who have already been announced this week.
So far, the BBC has revealed that comedian Chris McCausland, JLS star JB Gill, opera singer Wynne Evans, singer and actress Toyah Willcox, Morning Live GP Punam Krishan, Love Island 2022 star Tasha Ghouri and reality TV star Pete Wicks will officially be joining the show.
Soap fans will remember Shayne as Coronation Street's factory boss Aidan Connor, who had a heartbreaking exit from the show back in 2018 when the character took his own life.
Since then, singer, actor and former X-Factor winner Shayne has enjoyed huge success in Channel 5 crime drama The Good Ship Murder with ex-Coronation Street co-star Catherine Tyldesley.
Talking of Shayne's Strictly adventure, a source reportedly told The Sun: "Shayne is a previous winner of an audience-voted talent show so will have high hopes of doing it again. He is excited to begin training.
"He has some dancing experience so could be a contender for the glitterball trophy. He also has a whopping fan base from his years as a Coronation Street hunk."
Other names that have been linked to Strictly Come Dancing 2024 but are yet to be confirmed include EastEnders favorite Jamie Borthwick, DIY SOS star Nick Knowles and Tom Dean, who reportedly let slip that he will be in this year's line-up at the Paris Olympics after helping Team GB retain their men’s 4x200m freestyle title.
According to PA news, Tom said: "Naturally you want to take a break after you've had a full Olympic cycle and the opportunity arose. I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different."
Strictly Come Dancing 2024 will start on BBC One next month.
