Oti Mabuse returns to Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals 2 years after quitting

Oti has been spotted at the Strictly dance studios.

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse has been spotted leaving Strictly Come Dancing 2024 rehearsals after leaving the show back in 2022.

Oti, who has gone on to appear in a whole host of other TV shows including Morning Live, The Oti Mabuse Breakfast Show and The Masked Dancer, appeared on Strictly for seven years as a professional dancer between 2015 and 2022.

The professional dancer was paired with celebrities including former Hollyoaks star Danny Mac and Anthony Ogogo and won the show with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher in 2019. In 2020 was crowned winner for the second consecutive year with comedian Bill Bailey.

However, there is bad news for Strictly fans hoping that her return to the Strictly dance rehearsals might mean she's back on the show, as she was reportedly just there as a choreographer according to The Sun.

There have been many rumours over the years about Oti returning to Strictly Come Dancing, especially as her sister, Motsi Mabuse, remains part of the judging panel for the show.

Oti, who welcomed a baby daughter into the world in November 2023, has remained part of the Strictly family by regularly appearing in the audience of the live shows and offering her choreography skills to many of the group dances.

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse danced to victory in 2020. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to our screens in September, despite the recent controversy surrounding the show which has seen professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima both leave the series.

The series is celebrating its 20th year on our screens this year, and while we are still waiting for the official celebrity lineup to be announced, it has been rumoured that DIY SOS star Nick Knowles is one of the famous faces who could be taking to the dance floor in this year's competition.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 returns to BBC One in September.