Huge TV legend 'confirmed' for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 after months of talks

Strictly Come Dancing 2024's next celebrity name has been 'revealed' as DIY SOS legend Nick Knowles.

According to reports, Nick is one of the famous faces who will be donning fake tan and lycra before stepping onto the famous dancefloor this year amid the recent scandal that has hit the show.

A source allegedly told The Sun that Nick has been in talks with the BBC about being on Strictly for months and that he has now finally signed on the dotted line.

The source revealed: "Nick has always loved Strictly and he is so excited. He’s got a great personality, is incredibly driven and competitive and is up for giving anything a crack. He’s going on the show to entertain and to win. He’ll give it his best shot.”

This isn't the first time that the TV star has joined some of the Strictly team on a show. Last year he joined series judge Anton Du Beke and professional dancers Katya Jones and Luba Mushtuk for a special Strictly Come Dancing-themed edition of his hit renovation show DIY SOS.

Nick Knowles has been presenting DIY SOS for years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other names that have been linked to the show for this year's series include EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, who plays popular character Jay Brown in the soap.

Jamie is no stranger to the Strictly dancefloor, having won the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Christmas Special when he was partnered with professional dancer Nancy Xu and danced a very impressive Quickstep. Judges were blown away by his performance, and there are now rumours that he will be signing up for the main show this year.

One other celebrity who has been hinted to be joining the series is Grace Keeling, a social media star who is known online as GK Barry.

It is thought we should get an official announcement from the BBC about this year's line up in the coming weeks. Usually, we hear who will be taking part in August, with the show then landing on our screens in September.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 returns to our screens in the autumn.