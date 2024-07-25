Huge TV legend 'confirmed' for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 after months of talks
Strictly Come Dancing has reportedly signed up a TV favourite for this year's series.
Strictly Come Dancing 2024's next celebrity name has been 'revealed' as DIY SOS legend Nick Knowles.
According to reports, Nick is one of the famous faces who will be donning fake tan and lycra before stepping onto the famous dancefloor this year amid the recent scandal that has hit the show.
A source allegedly told The Sun that Nick has been in talks with the BBC about being on Strictly for months and that he has now finally signed on the dotted line.
The source revealed: "Nick has always loved Strictly and he is so excited. He’s got a great personality, is incredibly driven and competitive and is up for giving anything a crack. He’s going on the show to entertain and to win. He’ll give it his best shot.”
This isn't the first time that the TV star has joined some of the Strictly team on a show. Last year he joined series judge Anton Du Beke and professional dancers Katya Jones and Luba Mushtuk for a special Strictly Come Dancing-themed edition of his hit renovation show DIY SOS.
Other names that have been linked to the show for this year's series include EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, who plays popular character Jay Brown in the soap.
Jamie is no stranger to the Strictly dancefloor, having won the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Christmas Special when he was partnered with professional dancer Nancy Xu and danced a very impressive Quickstep. Judges were blown away by his performance, and there are now rumours that he will be signing up for the main show this year.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
One other celebrity who has been hinted to be joining the series is Grace Keeling, a social media star who is known online as GK Barry.
It is thought we should get an official announcement from the BBC about this year's line up in the coming weeks. Usually, we hear who will be taking part in August, with the show then landing on our screens in September.
Strictly Come Dancing 2024 returns to our screens in the autumn.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.