First Strictly Come Dancing 2024 celebrity revealed — but they've already broken the rules!

Usually, the big reveal of which famous faces will be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing is a meticulously thought out process. But it seems British swimmer Tom Dean just couldn't wait to let everyone know that he will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024!

With the new series landing on BBC One next month it isn't long before we will have the official celebrity announcements, which are usually made by the BBC on TV or radio shows.

But Tom has already let slip that he will be in this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up, something he reportedly revealed at the Paris Olympics earlier this week after helping Team GB retain their men’s 4x200m freestyle title.

According to PA news, Tom said: "Naturally you want to take a break after you've had a full Olympic cycle and the opportunity arose. I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different."

Tom Dean has revealed he will be taking to the Strictly dancefloor this autumn. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swimming legend Tom will follow in the footsteps of his fellow Team GB teammate Adam Peaty, who finished ninth on Strictly Come Dancing 2021, alongside his professional partner Katya Jones.

While the BBC is yet to confirm Tom's appearance, he isn't the first celebrity to be linked to this year's show. DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has also been hinted to be taking part, along with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and former Arsenal player and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

After the huge success of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 that saw Coronation Street star Ellie Leech joining the Strictly Come Dancing winners list after lifting the glitterball trophy with dance partner Vito Coppola, who could be following in her fox-trotting footsteps for 2024? Could Adam be next to dance his way to victory?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 will return to our screens in September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.