First Strictly Come Dancing 2024 celebrity revealed — but they've already broken the rules!
Strictly Come Dancing will see a three-time Olympic champion take to the dancefloor.
Usually, the big reveal of which famous faces will be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing is a meticulously thought out process. But it seems British swimmer Tom Dean just couldn't wait to let everyone know that he will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024!
With the new series landing on BBC One next month it isn't long before we will have the official celebrity announcements, which are usually made by the BBC on TV or radio shows.
But Tom has already let slip that he will be in this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up, something he reportedly revealed at the Paris Olympics earlier this week after helping Team GB retain their men’s 4x200m freestyle title.
According to PA news, Tom said: "Naturally you want to take a break after you've had a full Olympic cycle and the opportunity arose. I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different."
Swimming legend Tom will follow in the footsteps of his fellow Team GB teammate Adam Peaty, who finished ninth on Strictly Come Dancing 2021, alongside his professional partner Katya Jones.
While the BBC is yet to confirm Tom's appearance, he isn't the first celebrity to be linked to this year's show. DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has also been hinted to be taking part, along with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and former Arsenal player and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.
After the huge success of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 that saw Coronation Street star Ellie Leech joining the Strictly Come Dancing winners list after lifting the glitterball trophy with dance partner Vito Coppola, who could be following in her fox-trotting footsteps for 2024? Could Adam be next to dance his way to victory?
Strictly Come Dancing 2024 will return to our screens in September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.