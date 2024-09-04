Strictly Come Dancing start date is revealed — and it's very soon

Strictly Come Dancing is a highlight of the TV calendar each year, and now we have an official air date for the 2024 series.

It has been announced by the BBC today, (Wednesday, September 4) that the launch show of Strictly Come Dancing 2024 will air on Saturday, September 14 at 19.20 on BBC1, with the show running for an hour and 40 minutes, finishing at 9pm.

The launch of the 20th anniversary series will see celebrity contestants paired up with their professional dancing partner for the first time and we are also usually treated to a group dance ahead of the first live show, which traditionally airs the following weekend - although this is yet to be confirmed.

We also know that we're in for a Strictly Come Dancing treat as dancers will perform a special and 'empowering' routine to celebrate Amy Dowden's return after she had to take a break from the show last year after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

This year the famous faces joining the show will be comedian Chris McCausland, TV presenter and JLS star JB Gill, opera singer Wynne Evans, singer and actress Toyah Willcox, TV GP Punam Krishan, model and TV personality Tasha Ghouri, TV star Pete Wicks, actor and singer Shayne Ward, actress Sarah Hadland, EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean, Gladiators star Montell Douglas, DIY SOS star Nick Knowles, former footballer Paul Merson and Rio 2016 medallist Sam Quek.

Earlier today we were also treated to a new trailer for the series, which is just as fun and sparkly as we had hoped. Not only does the clip get everyone excited for the new series, but it also gives us a first look at the return of Strictly favourites Amy Dowden and also Aljaž Škorjanec, who is also returning to the show as a professional dancer after two years away.