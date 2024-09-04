Strictly Come Dancing start date is revealed — and it's very soon
The wait is finally over because we now have a start date for Strictly Come Dancing 2024.
Strictly Come Dancing is a highlight of the TV calendar each year, and now we have an official air date for the 2024 series.
It has been announced by the BBC today, (Wednesday, September 4) that the launch show of Strictly Come Dancing 2024 will air on Saturday, September 14 at 19.20 on BBC1, with the show running for an hour and 40 minutes, finishing at 9pm.
The launch of the 20th anniversary series will see celebrity contestants paired up with their professional dancing partner for the first time and we are also usually treated to a group dance ahead of the first live show, which traditionally airs the following weekend - although this is yet to be confirmed.
We also know that we're in for a Strictly Come Dancing treat as dancers will perform a special and 'empowering' routine to celebrate Amy Dowden's return after she had to take a break from the show last year after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
This year the famous faces joining the show will be comedian Chris McCausland, TV presenter and JLS star JB Gill, opera singer Wynne Evans, singer and actress Toyah Willcox, TV GP Punam Krishan, model and TV personality Tasha Ghouri, TV star Pete Wicks, actor and singer Shayne Ward, actress Sarah Hadland, EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean, Gladiators star Montell Douglas, DIY SOS star Nick Knowles, former footballer Paul Merson and Rio 2016 medallist Sam Quek.
Earlier today we were also treated to a new trailer for the series, which is just as fun and sparkly as we had hoped. Not only does the clip get everyone excited for the new series, but it also gives us a first look at the return of Strictly favourites Amy Dowden and also Aljaž Škorjanec, who is also returning to the show as a professional dancer after two years away.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
