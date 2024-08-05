Second Strictly Come Dancing celebrity announced — and he's no stranger to the ballroom

Just hours after we discovered that comedian Chris McCausland was the first celebrity contestant to be confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2024, we now have another name to add to this year's lineup.

JLS singer, TV presenter, and author JB Gill will be swapping mud and wellies for lycra and glitter as he joins Chris on the dance floor when Strictly returns to our screens next month.

Most viewers will know that JB rose to fame as a member of one of the UK’s biggest boybands – JLS, who have accumulated five number-one singles, over 10 million record sales worldwide and have won a multitude of awards.

But JB is also an avid and award-winning farmer and was the lead presenter on CBeebies’ BAFTA-nominated television series, Down On The Farm, Channel 5’s On The Farm series, plus contributions to the BBC’s Countryfile and Springwatch. JB Gill has also been a part of the presenting team for BBC Songs of Praise since 2017 and has his own TV show Cooking With The Gills on Channel 5.

The news that JB would be dancing this year was announced by Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle on ITV1 show This Morning earlier today and comes after Olympic swimmer Tom Dean reportedly let slip that he was also part of this year's lineup last week.

JB is the second celebrity to join the 2024 lineup. (Image credit: BBC)

And this isn't the first time JB has shown off his fancy footwork on the Strictly dancefloor. Speaking of his time on the Christmas special, JB says: “I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me.

"I’m raring to go and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs - I’m here to embrace it all!”