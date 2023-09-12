The Good Ship Murder: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Good Ship Murder on Channel 5 stars former Coronation Street actors Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley as an ex-cop and a naval officer who team up to solve a spate of murders on a glamorous cruise ship.

Shayne plays former detective Jack Grayling, who is living his dream of becoming a cabaret singer on board a luxury Mediterranean cruise ship, while Catherine is fiercely ambitious and newly promoted First Officer on the ship, Kate Woods.

When a passenger is found murdered, Jack is thrust back into his former world and what follows is a wave of murders, each set against a different yet equally stunning coastal backdrop.

Here’s all you need to know about drama series The Good Ship Murder…

The Good Ship Murder is an eight part series that launches on Channel 5 in autumn 2023. When the exact release date is announced, we’ll update you on here. We'll also give details of international air dates once known, and if the show is arriving on a worldwide streaming service such as Paramount Plus, Netflix or Prime Video.

Is there a trailer for The Good Ship Murder?

Yes Channel 5 has released a teaser trailer for The Good Ship Murder via social media. Take a look below...

📺 #TheGoodShipMurder coming soon to @channel5_tv 🛳️🗡️@shayneTward @Cath_Tyldesley @Zak_Dee @clairesweeney @Geoffrey_Breton pic.twitter.com/Oq7bg3rE2eSeptember 8, 2023 See more

The Good Ship Murder plot

The Good Ship Murder follows former detective Jack Grayling (Shayne Ward) who is living his best life working as an entertainer on a cruise ship. There he meets First Officer Kate Woods (Catherine Tyldesley), a woman in a man’s world, with plenty to prove. Life on the ship is exciting and glamorous but there are jealousies, rivalries and deep divides hidden below the surface and, as the ship docks at its first port of call, a passenger is found murdered. This tragedy is followed by more murders and unlikely duo Jack and Kate must join together to solve the mysteries.

The Good Ship Murder cast — Shayne Ward as Jack Grayling

Shayne Ward plays cruise ship singer and ex-cop Jack Grayling. “I’m really excited to be taking on this exciting role in this brand-new drama,” says Shayne. “Allowing me to combine my two passions: music and acting. It really is a dream come true! Getting to work alongside my good friend Catherine again has been magical, and all while cruising around the Mediterranean …. heaven. I can’t wait for everyone to meet Jack Grayling and his unlikely team.”

Shayne shot to fame when he won The X-Factor in 2005. Off the back of his success, he released four albums before going on to play Aidan Connor in Coronation Street. After leaving Corrie in 2018 he starred in the psychological drama The Ascent and the sci-fi movie G-Loc, plus don't forget Young Gun and Band of Gold.

Corrie partners...Shayne Ward as Aiden Connor and Catherine Tyldesley as Eva Price back in their soap days. (Image credit: ITV)

Catherine Tyldesley as First Officer Kate Woods

In The Good Ship Murder, Catherine plays the cruise ship's First Officer Kate Woods. “I’ve loved taking on the role of Kate and keeping Jack in his place at sea,” says Catherine. “Being reunited with Shayne on a Mediterranean cruise has been so much fun and this series has been a joy to make and I’m sure will be a joy to watch – who doesn’t love a cruise?”

Catherine had a long-running role as Eva Price in Coronation Street and before that played Abi Peterson in Emmerdale. She stars in McDonald and Dodds and The Holden Girls: Mandy and Myrtle. Catherine has also starred in Viewpoint, Scarborough, 15 Days, Trollied and The Street. She showed off her singing talents in All Star Musicals.

Catherine Tyldesley in All Star Musicals. (Image credit: ITV)

Who else is starring in The Good Ship Murder?

Other cast in The Good Ship Murder includes Jane Slavin, Olivia Fenton, Manuel Cauchi, Tommaso Basili, Olivia Marie Fearn, Geoffrey Breton, Terry Bamberger, Edward De Gaetano, Cash Omar and Nikolai Tsankov.

We're still awaiting yet more cast announcements for The Good Ship Murder, so we'll update here as soon as we hear from Channel 5.

Behind the scenes and more on The Good Ship Murder

The Good Ship Murder, formerly called HMS Murder, is produced by Clapperboard, in association with FIFTH SEASON. The series was ordered by Paul Testar, Commissioning Executive, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+. Executive Producers for Clapperboard are Mike Benson and Paul Mayhew Thompson, with Producer Sandra MacIver. With Paul Mayhew Thompson also serving as Lead Writer. FIFTH SEASON will handle worldwide distribution on the series.

Mike Benson, Managing Director of Clapperboard, says: “As our most ambitious series to date ﬁnding the right cast was absolutely key so securing Shayne and Catherine has been the perfect complement to the amazing scripts written by Paul Mayhew Thompson and his team of writers. We’ve ﬁlmed across eight countries and Shayne has given some unmissable performances; we can’t wait to share this wonderful series”