Les Dennis is 'expected' to join Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 might have signed up TV entertainer Les Dennis to join the line-up, according to new reports.

This isn't the first time Les has been approached to join the much-loved competition series, as he was asked back when he was in Coronation Street between 2014 and 2016 and had to turn it down due to his busy schedule.

However, it's looking like he could be joining the star-studded line-up this year, with reports suggesting producers have got in touch again to see if he'll take part.

Les Dennis is no stranger to song and dance as he is currently starring in a touring production of West End musical 42nd Street, so he could be putting his skills to the test on Strictly.

According to the Daily Mail, an insider said: "The viewers are going to love Les. He is a TV icon and now he will be dancing on one of the most popular shows around. He might be about to turn 70 but he is a showman and he will be great entertainment for those watching at home. There is genuine excitement about Les taking part."

Les is just one of the rumoured names who might be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023, including Angela Rippon who hosted the original iteration of the series which was simply called Come Dancing.

Speaking about bringing Angela on board too, an insider told The Sun: “It is such a coup to get Angela. The Strictly team loved having her make a cameo on the show last year and that got the ball rolling.

“She was a real hit with viewers and then the bookers reached out to begin discussions about her taking part. It’s not an easy decision for Angela because she knows it would be very grueling and physically tough, but she is extremely tempted."

Angela Rippon could also be joining the Strictly line-up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, there has been no official confirmation from Strictly Come Dancing but we are expecting names to be announced over the coming months as the competition usually airs in the autumn.

That means we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out who'll be competing to lift the coveted Glitterball trophy this year.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and iPlayer.