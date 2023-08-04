The first Strictly Come Dancing star has been announced

The first contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 has been announced. The news was revealed on this evening's episode of The One Show, which aired, Friday, 4th August 2023 on BBC One.

Award-winning actor Amanda Abbington is the first celebrity to be confirmed as part of the new Strictly lineup.

(Image credit: BBC)

Amanda has starred in some of the UK’s top drama TV series, including Sherlock, Mr Selfridge, Wolfe, and Desperate Measures, as well as starring in The Net and feature film The Lost King. Her role as Mary Morstan in Sherlock won her the Best Supporting Actress gong at the Crime Thriller Awards.

The multi-award winning dancing show, which produced by BBC Studios, is set to air this autumn with some of the country's most loved famous faces competing for the Glitterball trophy.

Amanda said of joining the show, “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things!

"Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

It was revealed by Strictly Come Dancing prior to the announcement that the first contestants would be revealed on The One Show this week.

Dance show officials tweeted on Friday, 'It’s time to start revealing our #Strictly class of 2023. Tonight @BBCTheOneShow 7pm.'

It’s time to start revealing our #Strictly class of 2023 🪩Tonight @BBCTheOneShow 7pm pic.twitter.com/8yvUbcEMFNAugust 4, 2023 See more

It's thought that more Strictly contestants could be revealed over the weekend and into next week.

TV legend Les Dennis has been "tipped" to join the programme, while Stuart Broad has been rumoured to join the dancing lineup after his shock cricket retirement.

TV presenter Steph McGovern also recently revealed she'd "love" to do Strictly Come Dancing during a rare interview.

Watch this space!

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in the autumn.