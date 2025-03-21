Who Do You Think You Are? 2025 full line-up and everything we know

Who Do You Think You Are? 2025 includes a Hollywood actor, a pop star and a soap favourite...

Who Do You Think You Are? 2025 has an amazing line-up of stars including Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield and EastEnders legend Ross Kemp.

Teasing the new series, the BBC says: "The latest series of the acclaimed genealogy show will see eight celebrities uncover astounding revelations as they dive into their families' heritage. Spanning almost 800 years of history, the celebrities unearth remarkable stories from tragic romances and early Hollywood glamour to harrowing revelations of war and slavery. It will take viewers across the UK and around the world including Jamaica, Morocco, India, Poland, Germany, Ireland, the USA and France as the celebrities search for answers."

Here's everything we know about the 22nd series...

Who Do You Think You Are? 2025 release date

Who Do You Think You Are? 2025 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in Spring 2025, but we don't have an exact date yet. We will update this article when we get a confirmed release date.

Who Do You Think You Are? line up and their stories

  • Andrew Garfield
  • Diane Morgan
  • Mishal Husain
  • Ross Kemp
  • Aisling Bea
  • Will Young
  • Fred Sirieix
  • Layton Williams.

Andrew Garfield

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in We Live in Time

Andrew Garfield, whose movies include We Live in Time and Spider-Man: No Way Home, sees his journey take him to pre-War Poland and to the Treblinka Nazi death camp. He also finds a link to early Hollywood.

Diane Morgan

Philomena Cunk star Diane Morgan discovers a poignant love story and her ancestor’s brave fight for the rights of her illegitimate children.

Ross Kemp

Grant standing by a vending machine looking sad in a black leather jacket

EastEnders actor Ross Kemp heads to Casablanca trying to solve a family mystery, along the way finding out that his 4x great grandfather was a drummer boy during the Napoleonic wars.

Aisling Bea

Comedian Aisling Bea discovers how her family’s been shaped by some of the most dramatic moments in Irish history, telling a tale of violent tragedy, female resilience and a passion for Irish independence.

Will Young

Will Young

Pop star Will Young finds out about his grandfather’s extraordinary experience as a Bomber Command pilot in World War Two and being captured as a Prisoner of War in Germany. Will then dives back further in time, discovering both villains and royalty in his family tree.

Fred Sirieix

I'm A Celeb star Fred Sirieix sets sail to France to explore his family roots where he discovers a wartime romance worthy of First Dates and is delighted by an unexpected connection to winemaking.

Layton Williams

Actor and singer Layton Williams investigates his London roots, revealing a surprising musical connection, before traveling to Jamaica where he uncovers some distressing family history.

Mishal Husain

Broadcaster Mishal Husain traces an illustrious family history, in India she discovers an ancestor who was a personal physician to a Maharaja, and in an unexpected twist finds herself traveling to the East Coast of the USA.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.

Who Do You Think You Are? 2025 behind the scenes

The series is made for the BBC by Wall to Wall Media. Colette Flight, Executive Producer for Wall to Wall Media, says: "Spanning centuries and travelling the globe, Who Do You Think You Are? is back, with eight much-loved celebrities to entertain and captivate us as they delve into their family histories. As they discover their ancestors’ adventures, triumphs, trials and tribulations, their rich family stories reveal incredible snapshots of history, including one of the greatest villains of Medieval England, the evacuation at Dunkirk, rescuing art looted by the Nazis, and the birth of American Independence."

