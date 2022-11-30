Who plays Freddie in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

After last being seen on the Square in 2006 as a baby, 18-year-old Freddie Slater made his explosive entrance on EastEnders to reconnect with his 'father' Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).

He is the son of Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth) and grew up believing that his mum's ex-husband Billy was his father.

However, the heartbreaking truth is that his biological dad is actually the evil Queen Vic punter Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney), who raped Little Mo in 2003.

Billy soon confessed that he wasn't Freddie's dad, but the kind-hearted yet mischievous teen is yet to discover the truth about who his real father is.

He's since settled into his new life with the Slater clan. So who plays the much-loved Freddie in EastEnders?

Freddie was brought up thinking that Billy Mitchell was his dad. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Who plays Freddie in EastEnders?

Freddie is played by Bobby Brazier, the son of the late TV star Jade Goody, who shot to stardom after appearing on the third series of Big Brother and sadly lost her life to cervical cancer in 2009.

His dad, Jeff Brazier is a TV presenter who has appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Shipwrecked, The Farm and is often seen in the Postcode Lottery advert.

Prior to landing his first acting role in EastEnders, Bobby modeled in Milan, Paris and London Fashion Week for the likes of Dolce & Gabanna and Tommy Hilfiger.

Bobby is the son of the late TV legend Jade Goody. (Image credit: Getty)

Despite not having any previous acting experience, EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw revealed that he thought Bobby was perfect for the soap before even meeting him and invited Bobby to audition after seeing his social media posts.

He told us: "We’re always looking for new talent. I saw Bobby’s social media and we were already conceiving Freddie and building his character, and there was some of what I saw in Bobby that I thought would be perfect for Freddie — his energy, his twinkle, his spiritual side.

“So then we brought Bobby in to audition, along with some others, and he just blew us away with his performance. He is Freddie Slater.”

