Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier joins EastEnders as Freddie Slater

Bobby Brazier will be making his acting debut in EastEnders as he takes on the role of Freddie Slater, the son of Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth).

Bobby, who is the son of the late TV star Jade Goody, is currently filming scenes that are set to air this Autumn.

Freddie was last seen on the Square in May 2006 when he and Little Mo left to start a new life away from Walford.

Little Mo was a more timid member of the Slater clan and had a very turbulent time throughout the six years she lived in Walford.

Now, an 18-year-old Freddie is set to make his explosive entrance to the Square as he goes on a mission that could end in heartbreak. Could it be something to do with Little Mo’s ex-husband Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick)?

EastEnders has revealed Freddie is a bundle of fun and heaps of trouble, but he also has a heart of gold and can’t help getting himself into mischief. While he’s sweet like his mum, he isn’t shy and manages to cause a stir wherever he goes. But is he a true Slater at heart?

Bobby is the son of the late TV legend Jade Goody. (Image credit: Getty)

Bobby is the son of late Big Brother star Jade Goody, who shot to fame after appearing on the third series of the hit reality show.

His dad, Jeff Brazier, is also a TV personality who has appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Shipwrecked, The Farm and more.

Bobby said on joining EastEnders: “I’m really excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders — so far it’s been perfect. Everybody has been so beautiful to me and made settling in easier than I could’ve hoped.

"Stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with EastEnders as a Slater is a blessing, I'm very grateful. Loving every minute of Freddie so far and can’t wait to see what’s in store for him in Walford.”

Bobby will make his acting debut as Freddie Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, commented: “Freddie Slater is a chaotic 18-year-old with a sensitive soul. A modern-day lad who’s in touch with his spiritual side. He’s philosophical, accepting, but full of mischief and makes mistakes. Bobby is an amazing young addition to the EastEnders cast who brings heart and humility to the role of Freddie Slater and I can’t wait for audiences to get to know him.”

