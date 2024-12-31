EastEnders spoilers: Denise tells Kim the truth about Ravi?

Will Denise come clean about her complicated love troubles to sister Kim on EastEnders?

Things have been heating up again between Denise Fox (played by Diane Parish) and her ex-lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), on EastEnders.



After an unexpected kiss in the Albert Square gardens on Christmas Day, Denise and Ravi went on to have their own private party for two at his restaurant, Walford East.

However, just as things were taking a passionate turn, Denise made an excuse and left when her ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and her daughter, Chelsea Fox (Zaarah Abrahams), became worried on her whereabouts.



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Denise's sister, Kim (Tameka Empson), wants an update on her love life.

Will Denise come clean about the complicated love triangle brewing between Jack, Ravi and her?

Kim wants Denise to dish the dirt on her love life on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) is still on a mission to free his fiancee, Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy), from prison.



Sonia has been behind bars for several months, since she was wrongfully arrested and charged with the murder of Reiss' wife, Debbie Collins, back in the Summer.



But of course it was really Reiss who suffocated poor Debbie while she lay in a coma...



At the Vic, Reiss summons the residents of Walford to discuss his new plan ahead of Sonia's trial.



However, it soon becomes clear that not everyone is on board with Reiss's plan.



And in the meantime, WHAT has happened to Sonia's sister, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), who was kidnapped by Reiss after she discovered the terrible truth about him?

What will Phil make of Reiss's latest plan to free Sonia on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

ALSO, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) joins forces with ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), when an unexpected situation arises.



Elsewhere, in the Laundrette, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) helps a resident of Walford in need...

WHO does Yolande help on tonight's episode of EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer