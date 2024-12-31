EastEnders spoilers: Denise tells Kim the truth about Ravi?
Airs Thursday 9 January 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Things have been heating up again between Denise Fox (played by Diane Parish) and her ex-lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After an unexpected kiss in the Albert Square gardens on Christmas Day, Denise and Ravi went on to have their own private party for two at his restaurant, Walford East.
However, just as things were taking a passionate turn, Denise made an excuse and left when her ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and her daughter, Chelsea Fox (Zaarah Abrahams), became worried on her whereabouts.
On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Denise's sister, Kim (Tameka Empson), wants an update on her love life.
Will Denise come clean about the complicated love triangle brewing between Jack, Ravi and her?
Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) is still on a mission to free his fiancee, Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy), from prison.
Sonia has been behind bars for several months, since she was wrongfully arrested and charged with the murder of Reiss' wife, Debbie Collins, back in the Summer.
But of course it was really Reiss who suffocated poor Debbie while she lay in a coma...
At the Vic, Reiss summons the residents of Walford to discuss his new plan ahead of Sonia's trial.
However, it soon becomes clear that not everyone is on board with Reiss's plan.
And in the meantime, WHAT has happened to Sonia's sister, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), who was kidnapped by Reiss after she discovered the terrible truth about him?
ALSO, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) joins forces with ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), when an unexpected situation arises.
Elsewhere, in the Laundrette, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) helps a resident of Walford in need...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
