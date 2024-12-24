EastEnders spoilers: Romance for Martin and Ruby on New Year's Eve?

Martin Fowler (played by James Bye) was not exactly thrilled to see his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), when she returned to Albert Square just before Christmas on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But now the ex-couple are trying to make the best of a stressful situation, since Martin has discovered Ruby gave birth to their son, Roman, soon after she was released from prison.



Roman remains in hospital, where he is being treated for an autoimmune condition.



So that means Martin and Ruby are now spending plenty of time together in each other's orbit.



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Martin's mate, Zack Hudson (James Farrar), wants a big NYE night out.



However, Martin has other plans and wants to spend the evening with Ruby and Roman at the hospital.



Despite the previous bad blood between them, Ruby is clearly thrilled when Martin arrives at the hospital to see in the New Year with her and their son...

Ruby is happy to be spending New Year's Eve with ex-husband Martin on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) decides to go ahead with the pre-wedding celebrations with fiancee, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).



Despite the threat of her vengeful ex-husband, Nish (Navin Chowdhry), making an appearance after he recently escaped from prison...



The celebrations get back on track with the couple joining their family and friends for a joint hen night party at Harry's Barn.



Suki and Eve are a vision of happiness but remain unaware that Nish is lurking in the shadows, threatening to ruin everything...

Meanwhile, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) has a heart-to-heart with his daughter, Penny (Kitty Castledine), at the Vic.



PLUS, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) visits ex-lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), when she hears the news that his dad Nish has been spotted in the area...

The ladies have a laugh during the hen party celebration on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Jack and his daughter Penny have a heart-to-heart about the past on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer