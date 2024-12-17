EastEnders spoilers: Cindy's blackmail horror takes a sinister turn
Airs Monday 23 December 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
There's a ticking time bomb for Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) this Christmas on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
When Cindy was recently reunited with ex-lover, David Wicks, he discovered the truth about her SECRET affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).
Cindy confessed to David that she might be sleeping with Junior but she is still in love with his dad, George (Colin Salmon)!
But little does Cindy know that her confession was accidentally recorded by Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), who left his microphone recording in Beale's Eels...
After the incriminating recording falls into the WRONG hands, Cindy does all she can to cover her tracks.
But is her blackmailer one step ahead of her?
Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) continues to shut out family members, Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Denise (Diane Parish).
Yolande is not feeling remotely festive after the terrible year she has had, with her sexual assault at the hands of her church pastor, Gideon Clayton.
Yolande gets into a tense exchange with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) at the Laundrette.
And then manages to upset Patrick when he points out that she has forgotten it is the anniversary of his son, Paul's death...
Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is still mixed-up over what's going on between her and ex-husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye), after THAT kiss.
Stacey heads to No.43 to speak to Martin.
But she's in for a surprise when she discovers Martin and his other ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), are now living together for the sake of their young son, Roman!
Martin tells Stacey that there is nothing romantic happening between him and Ruby.
But is that the total truth?
ELSEWHERE on Albert Square, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) attempts to rally the Walford Christmas choir.
But things don't go to plan...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
