EastEnders spoilers: Nish wrecks Suki and Eve's wedding?

It's a New Year and hopefully the start of a romantic new chapter for Suki Panesar (played by Balvinder Sopal) and her fiancee, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) on EastEnders (10:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The only thing that stands in the way of their happily ever after is Suki's vengeful ex-husband, Nish (Navin Chowdhry).



Despite being left for DEAD last Christmas, being diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and sent to prison, the baddie businessman just won't go away!



After escaping from prison before Christmas, Nish has been hiding out in an abandoned house in Albert Square where he is plotting PAYBACK on those who have betrayed him...



On the New Year's Day episode of the BBC soap, the residents gather for Suki and Eve's Big Day as the happy couple get ready to finally say, 'I do!'.



However, with Nish still lurking in the shadows, rather too close to home, will there be an unexpected and UNINVITED guest at Suki and Eve's wedding?

Suki and Eve's wedding day arrives on the New Year's Day episode of EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

It's just like old times with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) back together with her ex-husband, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).



The ex-couple reunited recently when Alfie supported Kat after she suffered from violent abuse at the hands of their troubled teenage son, Tommy.



After sharing a kiss, Kat and Alfie decided to officially get back together again!



Which meant that Kat's second husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), was left out in the cold.



But how will the couple react when Kat's romantic nephew, Freddie (Bobby Brazier), suggests Kat and Alfie should get married again?



Are they truly ready to take that step down memory lane and get hitched again?

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer