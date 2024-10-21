EastEnders spoilers: Kat Slater grows closer to Alfie!

Kat Slater is in need of some Alfie Moon support in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Slater has been struggling to deal with her son Tommy Moon and his unpredictable mood swings.

When teenager Tommy was violent towards Kat and twins Bert and Ernie Moon she kept it to herself, desperate not to break up the family.

An intervention from Tommy's dad Alfie Moon seemed to have no effect on Tommy's behaviour, despite the fact he gave him a very stern talking to.

Things eventually went far too far when Tommy lashed out at Freddie Slater and Jean Slater got wind of the fact that Freddie was keeping a secret for Kat.

Kat Slater has been trying to discipline son Tommy Moon on her own. (Image credit: BBC)

Relations between Kat and ex Alfie deteriorated as she thought he didn't have her back over Tommy.

When Kat heads to the Minute Mart she's forced to talk Alfie as he's now running the store but things are tense between them.

Knowing how much Kat is hurting, Alfie offers his support and Kat allows him to comfort her.

Now that the ice has been broken, Kat lets Alfie take her to the Vic for a drink...

Will it turn into something more?

Harvey Monroe and Jean Slater get back together. (Image credit: BBC)

Harvey Monroe and Jean Slater's relationship has really been through the mill recently.

When Harvey went behind Jean's back to financially help out Maya Houssain, Jean told him she wanted a break.

They've slowly started to reconnect again but things have still been tough, not helped by Jean's tendency to snap when she's stressed.

Wound up about the Kat and Tommy situation, Jean has not been at her best with Harvey. When Stacey Slater realises her mum seems to be pushing Harvey away, she has a word with Harvey, asking him to go easy on her.

After Jean tries to make things right, she and Harvey are reconciled but they're interrupted by Kojo Asare, who has a gift for his new friend Jean.

Realising they need some time together, Harvey makes his excuses and heads off to see Kathy Beale.

Kathy and Harvey have recently become VERY close friends, unnerving Jean's niece Kat Slater.

They've been insisting there's nothing between them but what does Harvey have to say to Kathy?

Nish Panesar is determined to get his own way with Suki Panesar! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Suki Panesar prepares for the worst after agreeing to let her ex Nish Panesar move back home.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.