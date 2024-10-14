EastEnders spoilers: Kat Slater TERROR as Tommy goes too far!

Kat Slater is stunned when Tommy Moon goes too far in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Slater has been at her wits' end over son Tommy Moon. Ever since she split up with Phil Mitchell, the teenager's behaviour has been getting more and more out of control.

Refusing to be disciplined, Tommy has physically hit out on several occasions, injuring Kat, who has been powerless to stop him.

The latest incident saw Tommy lash out when she tried to discipline him over his attempt to steal money from the cafe and he hit her around the face.

Although Kat tried to hide the truth from Tommy's dad Alfie Moon, he overheard a row between the pair and now he wants to know EXACTLY what's been going on!

Forced to admit to Alfie that Tommy hit her, Kat's worried about what might happen next.

Things are not any better with Tommy, however, and he ends up in a confrontation with Freddie Slater which threatens to get SERIOUSLY out of control...

Teddy Mitchell is incensed when Ravi Gulati mistakenly blames his son Barney Mitchell for assaulting his daughter Avani Nandra-Hart.

Without finding out the true facts, Ravi steams in to make an example of Barney, not knowing that Avani was in an altercation with her secret boyfriend Mason.

When Avani finds out what her dad's up to, she's horrified and races to find him, begging him to leave Barney alone.

Things get nasty between Teddy and Ravi as they square up to each other outside the cafe but they're soon interrupted by the police.

Determined to get revenge on Ravi for disrespecting his family, Teddy tells his eldest son Harry Mitchell that they need a plan.

Penny Branning was rattled after a warning from copper dad Jack Branning to stay away from a dodgy Harry Mitchell.

He's concerned that she's getting herself involved in a bad lot and insists she needs to keep clear.

Confronting Harry, Penny believes him when he insists she has nothing to be worried about.

Secretly he's stewing about Jack's interference and he later tells Jack that he's moving the blackmail deadline and he wants what he asked for by tomorrow...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.