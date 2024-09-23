EastEnders spoilers: Alfie Moon moves on!

Alfie Moon considers making a fresh start in a special Friday episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Alfie Moon and Kat Slater are still struggling to deal with their son Tommy Moon's behaviour. Tommy has gone WAY beyond the normal teenage acting out after physically attacking Kat on a number of occasions.

When Alfie found out about Tommy's violent streak, he was appalled and has done his best to discipline his son.

With a sneaky Tommy putting on a good guy act, Alfie and Kat are hoping that he's changed for the good but both are still on tenterhooks.

When Alfie recently closed up the bookies up to have words with Tommy, he ended up losing his job.

Feeling bad for what happened, Tommy finds out that there's a manager's position going in the Minute Mart and encourages his dad to go for an interview.

After making a less-than-welcome discovery in the interview, Alfie is unsure about taking the job but Kat persuades him to agree.

Junior Knight and Cindy Beale have been carrying on for months. (Image credit: BBC)

Junior Knight has made it obvious that he's a player when it comes to women, bedding Bianca Jackson when he first arrived in the Square, despite still being married to wife Monique Knight!

After Monique kicked him into touch and ended things, he soon had his eye on another lady... his dad George Knight's ex-wife Cindy Beale.

No stranger to extra-marital affairs, Cindy was more than happy to get involved in a series of passionate secret liaisons that saw her cheat on partner Ian Beale.

While Cindy seems quite happy to keep things strictly physical, Junior seems to be getting emotionally involved in their affair.

After hatching a plan for some alone time with his lover at a hotel, following their morning of passion, he asks her out for lunch.

Cindy scoffs at his idea, telling him there's no way they can be seen in public and Junior is secretly hurt that Cindy was so quick to rebuff him.

George Knight was happy to finally meet his brother Kojo Asare. (Image credit: BBC)

George Knight is hopeful that he's making progress with his autistic brother Kojo Asare. Publican George ended up taking in his long lost brother after he was brought over from Ghana by other brother Kobina Asare.

Realising that Kobina was struggling to cope with some of Kojo's more challenging behaviours, George suggested that Kojo stay with him and the family in Walford while Kobina got his life back on track.

Although missing his life in Ghana, Kojo seemed to settle in, despite a couple of anxious outbursts.

Hoping to bond with his brother, George offers to show Kojo the ropes behind the bar at the Queen Vic and things begin to thaw between the pair.

Patrick Trueman tries to comfort Yolande Trueman. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Patrick Trueman offers wife Yolande Trueman his full support in the wake of the shocking death of her abuser Pastor Clayton.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.