EastEnders spoilers: Junior Knight schemes to have Cindy to himself!

Junior Knight is determined to continue his affair with Cindy at all costs!

Junior Knight plays games to keep his affair with Cindy under wraps in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Junior Knight has completely failed to dial down his womanising ways despite a wake up call, when his wife Monique dumped him after discovering Junior bedded Bianca Jackson!

Finding himself single again, Junior moved into the Square to be near half-sisters Gina Knight and Anna Knight and estranged dad George Knight.

After stumbling upon George's wife Cindy Beale crying into the bottom of a vodka bottle, he lost no time in 'comforting' her by getting passionate in the Beale's Eels kitchen!

Cindy may be currently with her former husband Ian Beale but she's been pining for what she had with George, even though publican George made it clear that he's not going to revisit their past, despite an ill-advised kiss.

Both Cindy and Junior are cut from the same cloth when it comes to playing away so it didn't take much to lure Cindy into extending their night of passion into a full blown affair.

Junior Knight has an offer for Peter Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

When Cindy's son Peter Beale finds out that his brother Bobby Beale was promoted to manager at Beale's Eels over him, he's irritated.

His partner Lauren Branning agrees that it's odd and points out there's no way Cindy would do Bobby a favour without a scheme up her sleeve.

Junior listens in as Peter, Lauren and Gina try to work out what Cindy is hiding from them.

An old hand at keeping affairs under wraps, he offers Peter a job with him on his new contract to keep an eye on him and make sure he doesn't uncover Cindy's betrayal.

Freddie Slater friendzoned Anna Knight after a drunken hook up. (Image credit: BBC)

Gina Knight is sure that she knows her sister Anna Knight well enough see when she's lying to herself when it comes to her feelings.

Although Anna has been dating Bobby Beale for some time, it's clear she's been pushing away her attraction to Freddie Slater ever since their drunken hook up last August when Anna was still single.

Knowing that Bobby was completely smitten with the friendly barmaid, Freddie was awash with guilt for betraying his friend and he lied to Bobby that the incident meant nothing.

Pointing out to Anna that it's unfair to string along Bobby if she's really in love with Freddie, Gina suggests Anna face the truth.

Rattled by her sister's interference, Anna insists that she's happy with how things are, but Gina is sceptical.

Nish Panesar's schemes to get back in with the family is starting to pay off. (Image credit: BBC)

Nish Panesar continues his plot to drive a wedge between Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin when he makes Ayesha a tempting offer.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.