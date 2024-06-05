EastEnders tonight: One character's BIG secret is revealed!

Who has the murder weapon in EastEnders?

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, May 30) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders fans know a secret doesn't stay secret for long in Albert Square.

But even they will be surprised by how quickly Junior Knight's - ahem - indiscretions have been revealed!

Junior's been up to no good! (Image credit: BBC)

Junior's only been in Albert Square for five minutes but he's already fallen into bed with Bianca Jackson, and - more shockingly - this week he seduced his former stepmum Cindy Beale!

It seems Junior's got a habit of cheating on his wife Monique - but perhaps he's going to have to think again now he's living in Walford, where secrets are always revealed in the end!

Because in tonight's episode, Junior's dad George finds out the truth!

Cindy's not happy! (Image credit: BBC)

Bianca Jackson hits the booze hard in this evening's episode of EastEnders, drowning her sorrows after hearing that Whitney still isn't ready to forgive her.

After giving Whit's ex, Zack, a piece of her mind, Bianca staggers off to The Vic for another drink with buddy Kat.

And this time it's Reiss who's her target as Bianca lets rip at him for not supporting her pregnant sister Sonia.

Meanwhile, Junior is unrepentant after his steamy session with Cindy, and instead his mind is on money matters. He finds out a deal to expand his company into the UK has fallen through, and reluctantly discusses investment opportunities with dad George.

George, of course, is totally unaware that Junior's spent the night with Cindy - the woman who, not 24 hours earlier - was declaring her love for George!

George is shocked by what he hears! (Image credit: BBC)

Back at the pub, Bianca's finding it difficult to walk, and Junior helps her to a seat.

Cindy, who's watching their interaction, comments that Junior's lining up his next conquest. Only to be stunned when he tells her he's been there and done that!

With her nose clearly out of joint, Cindy tells her one-time son in law that what happened between them was a mistake. And she warns him that he needs to watch his back.

"Monique is going to find out you're nothing but a dirty, lying, cheat," she tells him.

Only to find a shocked George standing behind them, listening to every word!

What will George do now the truth is out?!

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.