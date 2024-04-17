EastEnders fans unimpressed with 'predictable' cheating scandal

EastEnders fans were disappointed to see a "predictable" affair twist as former lovers George Knight (Colin Salmon) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) kissed during last night's episode (Tuesday, April 16).

George has been spiralling ever since his adoptive mother Gloria Knight (Elizabeth Counsell) passed away after suffering a heart attack in court just hours after her husband Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank) was found guilty of the racially aggravated murder of George's biological father, Henry Kofi Asare.

The stress of the situation led to her having a heart attack, which caused irreparable damage and she died in George's arms at the hospital.

The Vic landlord was sent into despair even further when Eddie banned him from going to Gloria's funeral and refused to listen to Gloria's wishes that she wanted to be cremated and not buried with Eddie.

George has been struggling to process his grief and resorted to fighting in an illegal underground boxing club as a way to cope with his turmoil.

George started to engage in illegal fighting as an outlet for his rage. (Image credit: BBC)

After being knocked unconscious by an opponent in a bare-knuckle fight, a battered and bruised George returned to the Vic the next morning with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) by his side.

His fiancée Elaine Peacock and daughters Gina and Anna Knight were shocked by his injuries, but George lied that they got into an altercation with a gang of yobs.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Later on, George invited his uncle Gordon to the pub to discuss the funeral, but he was knocked for six when Gordon said that Eddie made him empty the flat and return the keys to the council.

Realising that Eddie was trying to get rid of every trace of him from their memories, George stormed off and Elaine decided it was best to give him some space.

However, Cindy couldn't stand back and watch her struggling ex and confronted Phil at the Boxing Den, demanding to know where George was.

After Phil came clean about George's dangerous new pastime, he and Cindy arrived at the illegal fight club to find George in an argument with the bouncers after they had refused him entry.

George ran into the arms of his ex Cindy. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy and Phil intervened and took George back to the Boxing Den, hoping she could talk some sense into him.

A devastated George turned to Cindy for support and opened up about his grief. They had a heart-to-heart as Cindy revealed that she could relate to his emotions and reassured him that he wasn't alone.

George kissed her hand, but soon realised it was wrong and gently moved it away. However, in a moment of heartache, the former couple gave in to temptation when George realised that it was ten years since Cindy's daughter Lucy Beale had died.

When George comforted her that they were here together now, Cindy suggested that "Maybe we had to go through everything to get to this point," as they shared a kiss.

Despite the emotional scenes, fans were not happy to see the couple rekindle their romance and thought the storyline was "predictable"...

So disappointed in the George / Cindy kissing scenario. I thought the writers had more imagination. #EastEndersApril 16, 2024 See more

George and Cindy getting back together it seems. Never would have predicted that one... #EastEndersApril 16, 2024 See more

It only took them months to get to the inevitable bit we all knew was coming between George and Cindy 🙄 #EastEnders I think I prefer more Ian on our screens. I often forget he’s back.April 16, 2024 See more

George and Cindy kissing. Who would have seen that coming(?) #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/b88sXdpyfTApril 16, 2024 See more

not even shocked at cindy and george bored of it now #EastEndersApril 16, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.