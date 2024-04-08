EastEnders spoilers: Tragedy strikes for George Knight!
Airs 7.30pm on Monday, April 15 on BBC One
George Knight is knocked out cold after engaging in an underground boxing match in Monday's episode of EastEnders at 7.3pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Recent tragic events have turned the Vic landlord's world upside down, and now George is faced with the difficult task of breaking the news to estranged son, Junior.
He makes the call, but gets through to Junior's voicemail.
Next, George rings Eddie Knight and asks if they can talk about Gloria.
But as old wounds are reopened the conversation descends into a vicious showdown which leaves George teetering on the edge.
Unable to contain his rage against the man who murdered his birth father, George is gunning for a fight.
The former boxing champ heads to an illegal underground club - but is stopped by Phil Mitchell, who urges him against stepping into the ring.
George won't listen though, and carries on with the bare-knuckle brawl regardless.
But the night ends in tragedy when George is knocked unconscious by his opponent.
Will he be okay?
In the aftermath of last week's shock events, Johnny and Linda Carter meet with Sharon Watts, Denise Branning and Stacey Slater to make sure they've got their stories straight.
The Walford Six were forced to come up with a new plan of action in order cover up Keanu Taylor's murder.
But just how watertight are their alibis?
While the ladies, and Johnny, continue to plot, Jean Slater offers comfort to Jade Masood, who is struggling to process recent revelations surrounding her father Dean Wicks.
Elsewhere, Patrick Trueman is back in Walford - much to the annoyance of Pastor Clayton.
Yolande Trueman is overjoyed to have her man home and excitedly fills him about the church fundraiser she's been working on.
However, jealous Gideon - who inappropriately touched Yolande then placed the blame on her - is annoyed that her focus has been diverted from him.
Will he make Yolande pay for her 'rejection'?
Meanwhile, Patrick is shocked to hear that Denise Branning is living at Phil's after her marriage split.
Feeling protective over Dee, the trilby-wearing Trinidadian confronts Jack Branning to let him know what he thinks about his cheating ways.
Away from Patrick, Denise asks Yolande to keep schtum about her recent stay at the psychiatric hospital.
But secrets have a habit of being exposed in Walford and it's not long before Patrick realises his family are keeping something from him.
And after months of hard training nervous Honey Mitchell and Jay Brown collect their race numbers for the London Marathon.
In a first for the soap, EastEnders will air real-life footage of actor Jamie Borthwick completing the course in character.
Jay is running the 26.2 miles in honour of brain tumour victims, including his late wife Lola Pearce-Brown.
But as Jay prepares for what will be one of his biggest challenges, his phone pings with a voice message from escort Nadine Keller, asking to see him urgently.
Jay and Lola-lookalike Nadine struck up a brief connection last autumn as she helped him come to terms with losing his beloved wife.
And it seems she's back on the scene.
But what does Nadine want to tell Jay?
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.