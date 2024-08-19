EastEnders spoilers: George Knight FIGHTS for his family!

George Knight has it out with brother Kobina Asare.

George Knight is determined not to lose his family all over again in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

George Knight has tried to do right by his birth brothers Kobina and Kojo Asare.

After meeting them for the first time, their newfound relationship was fractured when the brothers found out that George witnessed his adoptive father Eddie Knight beating to death his birth father Henry Asare.

The brothers stormed out of The Vic but George later rescued an autistic Kojo from the cafe after he became distressed.

Kojo Asare struggles with the emotional situation between George Knight and Kobina Asare. (Image credit: BBC)

After Kojo slept over at The Vic following an incident in the cafe where he became distressed, George's fiancee Elaine Peacock broaches the subject of Kojo's outburst with George, worried that he might get triggered again.

It seems Elaine is right to be concerned, as Kojo is clearly still in a bad state. Kobina turns up to collect his brother and he and George have it out about the circumstances surrounding Henry's murder.

George despairs when Kobina vehemently announces that he and Kojo are returning to Ghana right now.

Can he convince them not to go?

Denzel Danes prepares himself for court. (Image credit: BBC)

Denzel Danes is nervous ahead of his day in court for supplying steroids to his friend Nugget Gulati.

After an obsession with getting ripped following a bullying incident, teenager Denzel obtained steroids from the internet, using Yolande Trueman's credit card.

Jealous of Denzel's new physique, his mate Nugget Gulati wanted in on the steroids, completely ignoring the potential risks.

Sadly, Nugget was left with terrible consequences after taking the drugs, permanently damaging his kidneys.

Horrified by what happened, Denzel was forced to face the music when he was arrested.

Heading to court with support from dad Howie Danes and Howie's girlfriend Kim Fox, Denzel is relieved when he's given a suspended sentence and not a jail term.

Priya Nandra-Hart has tried to rebuild her life after getting kicked out of the Panesar house! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, a skint Priya Nandra-Hart manages to talk Zack Hudson into giving her a trial shift at Walford East.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.