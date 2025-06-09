EastEnders spoilers: Jean plots REVENGE on her ex Harvey!
Airs Monday 16 June 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Jean Slater (played by Gillian Wright) feels betrayed by family member Kat (Jessie Wallace) going into business with her now ex, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Kat has done damage control with Jean, explaining that she and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) only found out Harvey was their silent partner in the limo business AFTER the deal was done.
But on today's episode of the BBC soap, Jean sees the press coverage of Kat, Alfie and Harvey's business.
She is furious when the newspaper article incorrectly refers to Harvey's now girlfriend, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), as "Mrs Monroe"!
Still furious about the way Harvey cheated on her with Kathy, Jean takes action to try and SABOTAGE their limo business...
Is another Slater family fallout brewing?
Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) has slowly been falling under the influence of local lad, Joel Marshall (Max Murray).
Joel has already shown Tommy a video by a social media influencer who says derogatory things about women.
While catching the tube back to Walford East, Joel asks Tommy to video him on his phone.
But Tommy has no idea of Joel's true intentions...
Tommy is shocked when Joel pretends to fall on a fellow passenger, Isla (Regan Bailey-Walker), who he touches inappropriately...
But will unpleasant Joel be stopped in his tracks when Isla reports the lad to station staff?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
