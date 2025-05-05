EastEnders spoilers: Will Jean find out about Kathy and Harvey's affair?
Airs Thursday 15 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Jean Slater (played by Gillian Wright) is thrilled to be engaged to Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, it could be a very short engagement following a dramatic turn of events at the Vic.
Soon after the Slater family proudly announced Jean and Harvey's engagement at the pub, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) ruined the moment by showing some very incriminating video footage...
In the aftermath, Jean demands to know what's been going on.
Will Harvey come clean and admit the truth about his affair with Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth)?
Which began shortly after the death of Martin Fowler earlier this year, when Harvey was feeling particularly shutout by the Slater family and turned to friend Kathy for comfort.
Meanwhile, scheming Cindy has managed to ruin yet another Beale family get-together.
This time, a welcome home celebration for Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and Peter Beale's (Thomas Law) new baby.
Back at the Beale house, Ian (Adam Woodyat) has questions for his mum Kathy.
How will he react when she reveals all about her affair with Harvey?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
