EastEnders spoilers: Harvey and Kathy share a secret kiss!
Airs Wednesday 12 March 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Harvey Monore (played by Ross Boatman) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) have been getting closer over the past few months on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Ever since Harvey provided friend Kathy with a false alibi for the night of the attack on her hated ex-daughter-in-law, Cindy (Michelle Collins).
With Kathy's ex-partner/Harvey's best mate, Rocky Cotton, now out of the picture, is something about to happen between the long-time friends?
Kathy is touched when Harvey puts her name forward to cater for Martin Fowler's upcoming funeral.
Later, Harvey and Kathy enjoy a picnic at the allotments.
But one thing leads to another and the pair share a kiss...
Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) reckons her sister Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) should attend the funeral of her former fiance, Reiss Colwell, who died in the wreckage of the Queen Vic explosion.
However, Sonia still wants nothing more to do with the man, who previously framed her for the murder of his ex-wife, Debbie!
But will Sonia have a change-of-heart when she gets an unexpected visit from Debbie's mum, Brenda (Nichola McAuliffe)?
Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) is struggling to deal with the death of her adoptive dad, Martin Fowler.
Martin died a hero after saving his ex-wife/Lily's mum, Stacey (Lacey Turner), in the aftermath of the explosion at the Queen Vic.
Lily meets with Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) at Arthur's Bench, where the teenagers talk about her feelings of loneliness.
Tommy believes he knows a way he can help Lily.
What does he have planned?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
