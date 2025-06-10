Emmerdale spoilers: We need to talk! Embarrassed Vinny Dingle fails to swerve Kammy post-kiss

Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle needs to open up in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Vinny Dingle's been having a right laugh with good-time guy, Kammy Hadiq.

But when the two worked together to cobble together an anniversary surprise for Vinny's fiancée Gabby, Vinny ended up trying to kiss his friend.

Though Kammy was taken aback, he wasn't fazed by Vinny's unexpected lunge and laughed it off, going along with Vinny's "oh whoops, I didn't mean it" vibe.

But Vinny's been in a spin ever since, shocked by his unexpected feelings towards his friend and embarrassed to have made a move when he's supposed to be in love with Gabby.

Though the mortified Dingle's been giving Kammy the cold shoulder, the happy-go-lucky mechanic isn't up for the awkward atmosphere and wants to talk.

At the HOP, will Vinny open up about his feelings or is he going to continue to pretend the near-kiss was a mix-up?

Vinny's mortified about his recent attempt to kiss his mate Kammy (Image credit: ITV)

At the garage, Bear's trying to fix his motorbike but is getting more and more frustrated and cross.

Picking on Bear's irritation with the bike, mechanic Kammy tries to help and is taken aback when the OAP turns on him.

Kammy tries to help Bear who's getting really angry as he tries to fix his motorbike (Image credit: ITV)

But Bear flips out at Kammy and furiously grabs him… (Image credit: ITV)

Paddy clocks the scene and shouts at his dad to let the young guy go.

Things quickly simmer down but the saga leaves Paddy more worried than ever about his dad who's getting more and more volatile by the day.

Paddy's horrified and intervenes when he clocks his dad roughing up the young mechanic (Image credit: ITV)

Back at home, having filled in Mandy, the couple are stunned when Bear later returns to Tenant's, perfectly chipper as nothing has happened.

Determined not to sweep the problem under the rug, the pair attempt to address Bear's anger but get shut down as Bear becomes irritated and stomps off to his bedroom.

What's wrong with Bear? Has he got dementia? Depression? Is something or someone secretly upsetting him?

With Bear's uncharacteristic anger becoming a real problem, Paddy and Mandy don't know what to do (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, having failed to give her suspect sister an alibi for the day Nate was murdered, Vanessa tries to talk to Tracy, who doesn't want to know.

Vanessa tries to make amends with Tracy for failing to give her an alibi for the day Nate was killed (Image credit: ITV)