Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob and Kammy's dangerous dirt bike ends in tragedy?
Airs Thursday 24th April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher takes on Kammy in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Though Sarah Sugden has warned Kammy and Jacob not to proceed with their dirt bike race, it's going ahead.
While Sarah and Vanessa have a girly chat about the two young men Sarah has fighting over her, her ex, Jacob, and current bloke Kammy prepare to do battle.
Charity's there to cheer on Jacob, desperate to get her granddaughter away from Kammy. So when Cain turns up and says he's backing Kammy, who works for him at the garage, she's disgusted.
Who will win as Charity and Cain make a bet on the race?
As the race gets underway, Kammy's in the lead until Jacob manages to slip past.
But at 'devil's leap', Kammy has the edge on the med student, who is way out of his depth.
Kammy clears the jump no problem, but Jacob has slowed down and hasn't enough speed.
Crashing out, Jacob's sick with resentment when Kammy returns to check on him.
Emerging victorious, winner Kammy's joy is shortlived when Sarah looms into view, furious to find out the race went ahead.
Will she dump Kammy?
At Dale Head, having just moved in together, Gabby and Vinny should be high on life.
So Gabby's taken aback when Vinny bitterly announces, out of the blue, that he doesn't want to be a dad.
Will the mum-of-one find out what's prompted Vinny's uncharacteristic outburst?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Emmerdale spoilers: Billy and Dawn give the children devastating news
Emmerdale spoilers: Billy Fletcher accuses Ross of sleeping with his wife!