Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob and Kammy's dangerous dirt bike ends in tragedy?

Love rivals: Jacob and Kammy turn up to race

Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher takes on Kammy in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Though Sarah Sugden has warned Kammy and Jacob not to proceed with their dirt bike race, it's going ahead.

While Sarah and Vanessa have a girly chat about the two young men Sarah has fighting over her, her ex, Jacob, and current bloke Kammy prepare to do battle.

Charity's there to cheer on Jacob, desperate to get her granddaughter away from Kammy. So when Cain turns up and says he's backing Kammy, who works for him at the garage, she's disgusted.

Who will win as Charity and Cain make a bet on the race?

Charity and Cain make a bet on the race (Image credit: ITV)

As the race gets underway, Kammy's in the lead until Jacob manages to slip past.

But at 'devil's leap', Kammy has the edge on the med student, who is way out of his depth.

Kammy clears the jump no problem, but Jacob has slowed down and hasn't enough speed.

Crashing out, Jacob's sick with resentment when Kammy returns to check on him.

Emerging victorious, winner Kammy's joy is shortlived when Sarah looms into view, furious to find out the race went ahead.

Will she dump Kammy?

Sarah fumes to find out that Kammy and Jacob have gone ahead with the race (Image credit: ITV)

Will Sarah dump Kammy? (Image credit: ITV)

At Dale Head, having just moved in together, Gabby and Vinny should be high on life.

So Gabby's taken aback when Vinny bitterly announces, out of the blue, that he doesn't want to be a dad.

Will the mum-of-one find out what's prompted Vinny's uncharacteristic outburst?