Emmerdale spoilers: Tragedy looms over Home Farm as Kim makes a sickening mistake

Emmerdale's Kim makes a terrible mistake in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

There is trouble heading for Home Farm when Kim’s distracted by a work call and accidentally leaves her gun near little Thomas.

As soon as Kim's back is turned, it doesn't take long for the little one to set his sights on the weapon - leaving him in grave danger.

Soon Gabby gets home and is sickened to find her son playing with the gun box, and understandably fumes at Kim for leaving something so dangerous around for Thomas to get his hands on.

Before long, accusations fly between Gabby and Kim, and Kim is heartbroken as Gabby accuses her of undermining her parenting. But this isn't a fight that is going to be resolved any time soon, because Kim’s blindsided when Gabby, Thomas and Vinny decide to move into the Dingles.

Can Kim change their minds?

Sarah is in hot water with the police. (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah's on a mission since getting a taste of danger with bad boy Kammy - but instead of stealing quad bikes, she has now set her sights on Cain's car.

As Sarah distracts her grandad so that she can pinch his car keys, she then gets them to Kammy, who steals Cain's car from the garage on Sarah's orders.

But for someone who makes a living from nicking things, Kammy isn't as discrete as he thinks and as he takes Cain's car for a spin jacob sees him speeding off and immediately calls the police.

Of course, Jacob has no idea that Sarah is behind the whole thing, and it isn't long before PC Swirling pulls Sarah over on a country road whilst she’s driving Cain’s car.

Despite the fact she gives him some special Dingle backchat, cocky Sarah is quickly put in her place when PC Swirling insists on looking in the boot... what will he find?

Tracy feels awful for stealing from Pollard. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Tracy is still struggling to make ends meet, and although it makes her feel awful every time she does it, she is forced to pocket some more cash from the shop till while she's at work.

But with her stealing getting out of hand, how much longer is she going to be able to fly under Pollard's radar?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .