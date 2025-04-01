Emmerdale spoilers: Tragedy looms over Home Farm as Kim makes a sickening mistake
Airs Monday, April 7, 2025 at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Kim makes a terrible mistake in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
There is trouble heading for Home Farm when Kim’s distracted by a work call and accidentally leaves her gun near little Thomas.
As soon as Kim's back is turned, it doesn't take long for the little one to set his sights on the weapon - leaving him in grave danger.
Soon Gabby gets home and is sickened to find her son playing with the gun box, and understandably fumes at Kim for leaving something so dangerous around for Thomas to get his hands on.
Before long, accusations fly between Gabby and Kim, and Kim is heartbroken as Gabby accuses her of undermining her parenting. But this isn't a fight that is going to be resolved any time soon, because Kim’s blindsided when Gabby, Thomas and Vinny decide to move into the Dingles.
Can Kim change their minds?
Sarah's on a mission since getting a taste of danger with bad boy Kammy - but instead of stealing quad bikes, she has now set her sights on Cain's car.
As Sarah distracts her grandad so that she can pinch his car keys, she then gets them to Kammy, who steals Cain's car from the garage on Sarah's orders.
But for someone who makes a living from nicking things, Kammy isn't as discrete as he thinks and as he takes Cain's car for a spin jacob sees him speeding off and immediately calls the police.
Of course, Jacob has no idea that Sarah is behind the whole thing, and it isn't long before PC Swirling pulls Sarah over on a country road whilst she’s driving Cain’s car.
Despite the fact she gives him some special Dingle backchat, cocky Sarah is quickly put in her place when PC Swirling insists on looking in the boot... what will he find?
Meanwhile, Tracy is still struggling to make ends meet, and although it makes her feel awful every time she does it, she is forced to pocket some more cash from the shop till while she's at work.
But with her stealing getting out of hand, how much longer is she going to be able to fly under Pollard's radar?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
