Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny Dingle has a shock proposal for Gabby!

Vinny has an idea which he proposes to Gabby

Emmerdale's Vinny has a question to ask Gabby in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Home Farm, Gabby has decided she no longer wants 'Granny Kim' to childmind her son Thomas.

The women have got very different ideas about parenting.

As Vinny listens to Gabby offload, he stuns his girlfriend with an idea – and it's clear Gabby's thrilled…

What's the Dingle proposed?

Vinny has an idea for his girlfriend Gabby (Image credit: ITV)

Vinny's not the only one with grand ideas.

At Take A Vow, Belle reels when Jacob offers to sell his late mum Leyla's wedding planning business to her.

At Take A Vow, Jacob asks Sarah if she would like to buy his late mum's wedding planning business (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, over at Cain's garage, trouble is brewing.

A client has bought a sports car in for a service – and Sarah thinks she and Kammy should take it for a spin!

Sarah wants Kammy to joyride a client's sportscar - later, Cain sacks the mechanics (Image credit: ITV)

Kammy refuses but is later accused of scratching the fast car.

Sarah's horrified when her grandad fails to back Kammy when the angry client cuts ties with the garage.

But Cain's furious with his staff. Rather than back down, he goes one further and sacks the pair of them!

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .