Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny Dingle has a shock proposal for Gabby!
Airs Friday 4th April 2025 at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Vinny has a question to ask Gabby in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Home Farm, Gabby has decided she no longer wants 'Granny Kim' to childmind her son Thomas.
The women have got very different ideas about parenting.
As Vinny listens to Gabby offload, he stuns his girlfriend with an idea – and it's clear Gabby's thrilled…
What's the Dingle proposed?
Vinny's not the only one with grand ideas.
At Take A Vow, Belle reels when Jacob offers to sell his late mum Leyla's wedding planning business to her.
Meanwhile, over at Cain's garage, trouble is brewing.
A client has bought a sports car in for a service – and Sarah thinks she and Kammy should take it for a spin!
Kammy refuses but is later accused of scratching the fast car.
Sarah's horrified when her grandad fails to back Kammy when the angry client cuts ties with the garage.
But Cain's furious with his staff. Rather than back down, he goes one further and sacks the pair of them!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Emmerdale spoilers: Attack! Ella kills Liam and then turns on Mandy?
Emmerdale spoilers: Liam and Chas are under attack… But is it all Ella's doing?