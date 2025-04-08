Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn leaves husband Billy for Joe Tate?
Airs Tuesday 15th April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's love cheat Dawn Fletcher has a decision to make in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Though Dawn's been trying to convince herself she's had enough of her secret lover Joe Tate, who's forever blowing hot and cold, she's kidding herself.
Knowing she's still into him, Joe puts the moves on Dawn, insisting there's a future for them if she gets the courage up to leave her husband Billy.
Will the married mum of three choose Joe?
Joe's the main man on Caleb's mind too.
Wondering why his nephew has suddenly gotten interested in him and his family, Caleb decides to bring Joe into the fold to keep a closer eye on him.
When the shady Tate arrives at Mill for lunch, Caleb's watching his every move like a hawk.
Will Joe realise that his sick crime – which saw him have Caleb attacked so he could rob him of his kidney – is under threat of exposure?
Aaron's stung by John's lukewarm reaction when he tries to discuss wedding plans with his fiancé.
What's up with moody John?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
