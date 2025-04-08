Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn leaves husband Billy for Joe Tate?

Joe Tate wants Dawn to leave Billy for him

Emmerdale's love cheat Dawn Fletcher has a decision to make in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Though Dawn's been trying to convince herself she's had enough of her secret lover Joe Tate, who's forever blowing hot and cold, she's kidding herself.

Knowing she's still into him, Joe puts the moves on Dawn, insisting there's a future for them if she gets the courage up to leave her husband Billy.

Will the married mum of three choose Joe?

Joe's the main man on Caleb's mind too.

Wondering why his nephew has suddenly gotten interested in him and his family, Caleb decides to bring Joe into the fold to keep a closer eye on him.

When the shady Tate arrives at Mill for lunch, Caleb's watching his every move like a hawk.

Will Joe realise that his sick crime – which saw him have Caleb attacked so he could rob him of his kidney – is under threat of exposure?

Aaron's stung by John's lukewarm reaction when he tries to discuss wedding plans with his fiancé.

What's up with moody John?

