Emmerdale spoilers: Billy Fletcher accuses Ross of sleeping with his wife!
Airs Tuesday 22nd April 2025 at 7.00pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Billy accuses the wrong man in Tuesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With his marriage all but over, Billy Fletcher is pretty much lost and is searching for answers about how it's come to this for he and Dawn.
So when Mack suggests that his wife might be having an affair with Ross, Billy wonders if he's right.
As the PT tries to find out, the real culprit, Dawn's housemate-lover Joe Tate, is only too happy to add fuel to the fire.
At Home Farm, Ross is stunned when Billy grabs him and accuses him of sleeping with Dawn.
To his horror, Dawn, Kim and Clemmie walk in the room and hear everything.
Billy quickly realises he's got it all wrong and is gutted to have aired it all in front of Clemmie.
After comforting Billy, Joe tells Dawn it's all for the best.
With Caleb having found out what Joe Tate did get his hands on his kidney, he's desperate to tear him limb from limb.
But Joe's got dirt on Caleb and the Anthony-of-it-all which he's used to stop his uncle from going to the police.
When a copper shows up at Caleb's, he and Ruby are petrified that Joe's blabbed about Anthony. But it turns out there's been a break-in at the depot.
Once DI Roberts leaves, Joe Tate slithers in, only too happy to gloat.
Worried about where this feud is headed, Caleb's brother Cain steps in and takes it to Kim.
Soon, they're all summoned to Home Farm where Kim offers Caleb a deal in exchange for drawing a line under everything.
Once they're alone, Kim has a go at Joe for his lies. After insisting there will be no more she vows to help him keep his enemies at bay as long as he never attempts to deceive her again.
There's a shock headed Victoria's way when she meets up with her brother John's old army mate Connor.
As they get to talking about John's time in the army, Vic's stunned when Connor mentions Aidan.
Having been told by John that Aidan is dead, Vic reels as Connor explains he's in a coma in a hospital in Leeds.
Needing to check, Victoria later heads to the hospital where she Connor's story checks out.
What will John say when she confronts him? Will he kick off at his sister for poking her nose in? Are his other awful, evil secrets and lies about to emerge?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
