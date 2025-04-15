Emmerdale spoilers: Billy Fletcher accuses Ross of sleeping with his wife!

Billy accuses Ross of sleeping with his wife Dawn.

Emmerdale's Billy accuses the wrong man in Tuesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With his marriage all but over, Billy Fletcher is pretty much lost and is searching for answers about how it's come to this for he and Dawn.

So when Mack suggests that his wife might be having an affair with Ross, Billy wonders if he's right.

Mack suggests to Billy that Ross has been sleeping with his wife. (Image credit: ITV)

As the PT tries to find out, the real culprit, Dawn's housemate-lover Joe Tate, is only too happy to add fuel to the fire.

At Home Farm, Ross is stunned when Billy grabs him and accuses him of sleeping with Dawn.

Ross isn't happy to be accused and puts Billy in his place. (Image credit: ITV)

To his horror, Dawn, Kim and Clemmie walk in the room and hear everything.

Billy quickly realises he's got it all wrong and is gutted to have aired it all in front of Clemmie.

After comforting Billy, Joe tells Dawn it's all for the best.

The men's row is interrupted by Kim and Clemmie who walk in and hear every ugly word (Image credit: ITV)

With Caleb having found out what Joe Tate did get his hands on his kidney, he's desperate to tear him limb from limb.

But Joe's got dirt on Caleb and the Anthony-of-it-all which he's used to stop his uncle from going to the police.

When a copper shows up at Caleb's, he and Ruby are petrified that Joe's blabbed about Anthony. But it turns out there's been a break-in at the depot.

Once DI Roberts leaves, Joe Tate slithers in, only too happy to gloat.

Worried about where this feud is headed, Caleb's brother Cain steps in and takes it to Kim.

Kim's drafted in by Cain to end the bitter feud between Joe and Caleb (Image credit: ITV)

Soon, they're all summoned to Home Farm where Kim offers Caleb a deal in exchange for drawing a line under everything.

Once they're alone, Kim has a go at Joe for his lies. After insisting there will be no more she vows to help him keep his enemies at bay as long as he never attempts to deceive her again.

Kim tries to put an end to it by offering a deal to Caleb – but later secretly forms an alliance with Joe against their enemies (Image credit: ITV)

There's a shock headed Victoria's way when she meets up with her brother John's old army mate Connor.

Victoria meets up with John's old army mate Connor (Image credit: ITV)

As they get to talking about John's time in the army, Vic's stunned when Connor mentions Aidan.

Having been told by John that Aidan is dead, Vic reels as Connor explains he's in a coma in a hospital in Leeds.

Vic's stunned when Connor reveals John's army mate Aidan is alive and in a coma (Image credit: ITV)

Needing to check, Victoria later heads to the hospital where she Connor's story checks out.

What will John say when she confronts him? Will he kick off at his sister for poking her nose in? Are his other awful, evil secrets and lies about to emerge?

How will John react when Vic confronts him? Are his other awful secrets about to seep to the surface? (Image credit: ITV)