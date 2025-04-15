Emmerdale spoilers: Billy and Dawn give the children devastating news
Airs Wednesday 23rd April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Billy and Dawn are properly over in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
After putting things right with Ross, who he accused of having an affair with Dawn, Billy sets out to smooth things over at Home Farm.
Armed with flowers, the PT apologises to Dawn for accusing her of having an affair.
Keeping quiet about her relationship with Joe, guilt-ridden Dawn prepares to break the news of her and Billy's split to the kids.
Sitting down with Clemmie and Lucas, Billy and Dawn, who've recently had a baby, tell the elder two that they're getting a divorce.
Devoted dad Billy's devastated to be walking away from his once happy family.
Later, as he packs his bags and leaves, Kim tells Billy he can stay at her holiday cottage until he finds somewhere else.
Outside the cafe, Sarah confronts Kammy and Jacob.
She's found out about the dirt bike race and warns Kammy that if it goes ahead, they're over.
Seeking out Jacob some time later, Kammy warns his rival their feud has now become personal.
The race is back on…
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
