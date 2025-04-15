Emmerdale spoilers: Billy and Dawn give the children devastating news

Billy is devastated to be moving out of the family home leaving Lucas, Clemmie and baby Evan

Emmerdale's Billy and Dawn are properly over in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After putting things right with Ross, who he accused of having an affair with Dawn, Billy sets out to smooth things over at Home Farm.

Armed with flowers, the PT apologises to Dawn for accusing her of having an affair.

Keeping quiet about her relationship with Joe, guilt-ridden Dawn prepares to break the news of her and Billy's split to the kids.

Sitting down with Clemmie and Lucas, Billy and Dawn, who've recently had a baby, tell the elder two that they're getting a divorce.

Devoted dad Billy's devastated to be walking away from his once happy family.

Later, as he packs his bags and leaves, Kim tells Billy he can stay at her holiday cottage until he finds somewhere else.

Outside the cafe, Sarah confronts Kammy and Jacob.

She's found out about the dirt bike race and warns Kammy that if it goes ahead, they're over.

Seeking out Jacob some time later, Kammy warns his rival their feud has now become personal.

The race is back on…

Sarah insists that Kammy and Jacob cancel their dirt bike race (Image credit: ITV)

