Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb Miligan uncovers the grim truth about Joe Tate?
Airs Wednesday 16th April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Caleb is on Joe Tate's case in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Currently believing Joe Tate is a hero who 'saved' him when he was carjacked and stabbed, is Caleb about to find out Joe was actually behind the grisly crime?
Having already started to feel suspicious about his nephew, alarm bells ring when some meds fall out of Joe's coat.
Spotting Joe's panicked reaction, Caleb realises he's clearly got something to hide and starts digging around in earnest.
Top of his list is Noah, Joe's half brother.
Summoning the sparky to the depot on the pretext of a broken light, Caleb gets Noah talking.
When Noah starts opening up about the night he was spiked, chills run down Caleb's spine when he starts talking about his weird visions of a hospital and hazy recollections of Joe being involved.
Is Caleb about to work out the terrible truth about what really happened to him that night?
Elsewhere John Sugden's got his work cut out as he tries to make it up to Aaron.
With Aaron starting to tire of John's horrible moods, the medic opens up and admits to his faults.
As John admits he has problems with control, is it enough to win round Aaron? Is the wedding still on? And if so, is that wise?
At Home Farm, Dawn's got a decision to make about her marriage.
Riddled with guilt about cheating on her husband Billy, the mum-of-three seeks out some headspace from the likes of naysayer Kim so she can make up her mind once and for all…
When torn Dawn meets up with secret lover Joe, who's wanting an answer, who's it to be?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
