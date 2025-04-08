Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb Miligan uncovers the grim truth about Joe Tate?

Caleb summons Noah to the depot to see what he can find out about his half-brother Joe Tate

Emmerdale's Caleb is on Joe Tate's case in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Currently believing Joe Tate is a hero who 'saved' him when he was carjacked and stabbed, is Caleb about to find out Joe was actually behind the grisly crime?

Having already started to feel suspicious about his nephew, alarm bells ring when some meds fall out of Joe's coat.

Having had Joe round for lunch, Caleb notices his panic when some pills fall from his coat pocket (Image credit: ITV)

Spotting Joe's panicked reaction, Caleb realises he's clearly got something to hide and starts digging around in earnest.

Top of his list is Noah, Joe's half brother.

Summoning the sparky to the depot on the pretext of a broken light, Caleb gets Noah talking.

When Noah starts opening up about the night he was spiked, chills run down Caleb's spine when he starts talking about his weird visions of a hospital and hazy recollections of Joe being involved.

Is Caleb about to work out the terrible truth about what really happened to him that night?

Elsewhere John Sugden's got his work cut out as he tries to make it up to Aaron.

With Aaron starting to tire of John's horrible moods, the medic opens up and admits to his faults.

As John admits he has problems with control, is it enough to win round Aaron? Is the wedding still on? And if so, is that wise?

John tries to smooth things over with Aaron who had his head bitten off when he bought up the subject of their wedding plans (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Dawn's got a decision to make about her marriage.

Riddled with guilt about cheating on her husband Billy, the mum-of-three seeks out some headspace from the likes of naysayer Kim so she can make up her mind once and for all…

When torn Dawn meets up with secret lover Joe, who's wanting an answer, who's it to be?

Kim is desperate for Dawn not to choose Joe over her husband Billy (Image credit: ITV)

Is Billy about to have his heartbroken? Will his cheating wife Dawn break up their family? (Image credit: ITV)