Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle SAVAGED by a farmer's dog

Paddy is attacked by a dog as he tries to free a sheep which has got stuck in a fence

Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle is rushed to hospital in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Paddy Dingle's with his dad Bear when he's savaged by a vicious dog.

The village vet spots a sheep that's been caught in a fence but as he tries to free the animal when the dog charges at him and attacks him.

Bear manages to save his son but his injuries are severe and land him in emergency surgery in hospital.

Bear manages to save his seriously wounded son who needs urgent surgery (Image credit: ITV)

While Paddy's being patched up, Mandy tries to comfort Bear who's absolutely traumatised.

But when Paddy is in recovery, erratic Bear's attitude flips.

As Paddy bubbles over in gratitude for his dad's heroics, Bear turns on his son, criticising him and calling him a "pansy".

Mandy ushers out Bear and returns to Paddy who's in shreds over the character assassination.

Elsewhere, with Mack determined to sell Lewis' weed in a bid to save Moira's all-but-bankrupt farm, Ross is dispatched to have a word with his brother.

When Lewis explains why he isn't up for his drugs being sold on the street, Ross backs off and insists he's happy to do things his way.

Ross backs off when Lewis insists that his weed isn't to be sold on the streets (Image credit: ITV)

It's a huge step for the siblings whose bond is growing stronger by the day.

What neither of them knows is that Mack has already got a dealer lined up… Is this about to blow up in their faces?