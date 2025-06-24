Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle SAVAGED by a farmer's dog
Airs Monday 30th June 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle is rushed to hospital in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Paddy Dingle's with his dad Bear when he's savaged by a vicious dog.
The village vet spots a sheep that's been caught in a fence but as he tries to free the animal when the dog charges at him and attacks him.
Bear manages to save his son but his injuries are severe and land him in emergency surgery in hospital.
While Paddy's being patched up, Mandy tries to comfort Bear who's absolutely traumatised.
But when Paddy is in recovery, erratic Bear's attitude flips.
As Paddy bubbles over in gratitude for his dad's heroics, Bear turns on his son, criticising him and calling him a "pansy".
Mandy ushers out Bear and returns to Paddy who's in shreds over the character assassination.
Elsewhere, with Mack determined to sell Lewis' weed in a bid to save Moira's all-but-bankrupt farm, Ross is dispatched to have a word with his brother.
When Lewis explains why he isn't up for his drugs being sold on the street, Ross backs off and insists he's happy to do things his way.
It's a huge step for the siblings whose bond is growing stronger by the day.
What neither of them knows is that Mack has already got a dealer lined up… Is this about to blow up in their faces?
Emmerdale is on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week on ITV. Timings vary. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
