Emmerdale spoilers: Furious Billy unearths a devastating secret about Clemmie and Joe
Airs Tuesday 6th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Billy Fletcher is horrified in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Home Farm, Joe Tate is on a mission to stop Clemmie from telling anyone that she saw him and Dawn kissing.
Struggling to get anywhere with Clemmie – who totally shut down since she walked in on them smooching and angrily bit Joe on the arm in response – Joe tries a different tack to get round her: bribery.
But Clemmie's not won over at all and when Joe finds her dismantling the present he's bought her, he flips at the little girl.
Knowing full well that Billy and Dawn took Clemmie in after her drug addict mum died, angry Joe insists that she'll be taken into care if Dawn finds out she bit him.
As Clemmie bursts into tears, Joe forces her to agree to keep quiet.
Later however, Clemmie ends up confiding all in Billy who reels as he hears about the bite, the care home threat and the kiss…
Absolutely sickened to hear what Joe's said to the little girl, Billy is determined to do something about it and when he mentions Joe's evil deeds to Caleb, the entrepreneur is only too happy to encourage him…
Elsewhere, Ryan reels when Gail tells him she doesn't think they're in love with each other any more.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
