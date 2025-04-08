Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria Sugden makes a shocking discovery about John's past?

Emmerdale's Victoria Sugden wants to help John in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Aaron Dingle's all about wedding plans at the moment and it's causing problems for his fiancé John Sugden who's got a LOT to hide.

As Aaron, his best mate Mack, John and his sister Vic chat in the pub about guest lists and stag dos, the medic tries to stay in the moment, knowing his cupboard is fit to bursting with skeletons and secrets (and no doubt a load more besides).

Seemingly having forgotten how angry John got when he found her poking about in his van when he first arrived in the village, Vic vows to secretly reach out to his old army mates to see if she can cobble together a guest list for her brother.

What will she unearth when she delves into John's past?

Vic, Aaron and Mack talk wedding plans in The Woolpack (Image credit: ITV)

