Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria Sugden makes a shocking discovery about John's past?
Airs Friday 18th April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Victoria Sugden wants to help John in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Aaron Dingle's all about wedding plans at the moment and it's causing problems for his fiancé John Sugden who's got a LOT to hide.
As Aaron, his best mate Mack, John and his sister Vic chat in the pub about guest lists and stag dos, the medic tries to stay in the moment, knowing his cupboard is fit to bursting with skeletons and secrets (and no doubt a load more besides).
Seemingly having forgotten how angry John got when he found her poking about in his van when he first arrived in the village, Vic vows to secretly reach out to his old army mates to see if she can cobble together a guest list for her brother.
What will she unearth when she delves into John's past?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
