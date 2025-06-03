Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy Robinson FRAMED for Nate's murder!

Tracy is questioned when the police find Nate's mobile in Frankie's wendyhouse

Emmerdale's Tracy Robinson is framed for her husband's murder in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tracy Robinson's stunned when the police turn up at her place with a search warrant as the search into Nate's murder continues.

As events unfold, it's clear the real killer, John Sugden, has covered his tracks with expert precision…

Knowing she had nothing to do with her ex's death, the mum confidently tells the detectives that they're wasting their time.

So imagine her horror when they find Nate's mobile in Frankie's wendyhouse!

Tracy can barely stand as she's led out to the patrol car.

And down at the station, she reels when she's told there's no record of the man who came to the house a while back to collect Nate's things to supposedly take up to Shetland.

Given that she and Nate also had had a major argument before he set out to make a new start in Shetland, as the evidence stacks up against Tracy it's not looking good…

Later, she's released and immediately runs into Cain.

Having been put through the wringer, Tracy's fraught and makes it clear she still suspects him – and the feeling is mutual.

Elsewhere, Vinny panics as he realises he's forgotten all about the anniversary of his and Gabby's first kiss, and recruits Kammy to help him roll out a plan…

