Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy Robinson FRAMED for Nate's murder!

Airs Wednesday 11th June 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Tracy is grilled by the police
Tracy is questioned when the police find Nate's mobile in Frankie's wendyhouse (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Tracy Robinson is framed for her husband's murder in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tracy Robinson's stunned when the police turn up at her place with a search warrant as the search into Nate's murder continues.

As events unfold, it's clear the real killer, John Sugden, has covered his tracks with expert precision…

Knowing she had nothing to do with her ex's death, the mum confidently tells the detectives that they're wasting their time.

So imagine her horror when they find Nate's mobile in Frankie's wendyhouse!

Tracy can barely stand as she's led out to the patrol car.

And down at the station, she reels when she's told there's no record of the man who came to the house a while back to collect Nate's things to supposedly take up to Shetland.

Given that she and Nate also had had a major argument before he set out to make a new start in Shetland, as the evidence stacks up against Tracy it's not looking good…

Nate

Nate Robinson had a bitter row with his loved ones before he left for Shetland but he never made it there and was secretly killed by John Sugden (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy denies being behind Nate's murder

Tracy denies having anything to do with Nate's murder (Image credit: ITV)

Later, she's released and immediately runs into Cain.

Having been put through the wringer, Tracy's fraught and makes it clear she still suspects him – and the feeling is mutual.

Cain Dingle is in shock following the news of Nate's murder

Cain has also been accused of his son Nate's murder (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Vinny panics as he realises he's forgotten all about the anniversary of his and Gabby's first kiss, and recruits Kammy to help him roll out a plan…

Vinny and Gabby

Vinny realises he's forgotten to mark the anniversary of his and Gabby's first kiss… (Image credit: ITV)

Kammy and Vinny

… panicking, Vinny recruits Kammy to help him cobble together a plan (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

