Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa does the unthinkable to desperate Tracy?

Vanessa is approached by the police who ask her about her sister Tracy who's under suspicion of Nate's murder

Will Emmerdale's Vanessa Woodfield lie to the police in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

Tracy Robinson's in the hot seat with the police who are making their way through the suspects list as they investigate Nate's murder.

As she denies any part in her ex's death, the evidence says otherwise thanks to Nate's real killer, John Sugden.

When the pathologist supplies a date of death, the police reveal they suspect that Nate was killed the very day he set out to start afresh in Shetland.

Tracy tells the officers she was with her sister that day, secretly hoping that she can get Vanessa to tell them the same.

What will Vanessa say when Tracy asks her to lie to save her skin?

Later, at the vets', it's crunch time when DS Walsh calls in and asks Vanessa to corroborate Tracy's alibi in an official statement.

What will Vanessa do?

At the Woolie, a fight breaks out as Tracy launches at Ruby…

At Tenants House, Bear's not his usual self and to compound the issue he's not sleeping.

He's persuaded by Mandy and Paddy to see GP Liam and returns with some sleeping pills.

Needing to pop out, Bear tells Eve that he'll bring her some sweets back if she stays quiet while he's out as her parents are upstairs napping.

When Mandy and Paddy wake up they find the little girl fiddling with Bear's meds they panic. Has Eve swallowed any?

At the shop, Kerry throws a surprise party for Pollard who sends her reeling when he later reveals his selling his home.

