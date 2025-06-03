Recommended reading

Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa does the unthinkable to desperate Tracy?

By published

Airs Thursday 12th June 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Vanessa is approached by the police about her sister Tracy. Will she give her a false alibi?
Vanessa is approached by the police who ask her about her sister Tracy who's under suspicion of Nate's murder (Image credit: ITV)

Will Emmerdale's Vanessa Woodfield lie to the police in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

Tracy Robinson's in the hot seat with the police who are making their way through the suspects list as they investigate Nate's murder.

As she denies any part in her ex's death, the evidence says otherwise thanks to Nate's real killer, John Sugden.

When the pathologist supplies a date of death, the police reveal they suspect that Nate was killed the very day he set out to start afresh in Shetland.

Tracy tells the officers she was with her sister that day, secretly hoping that she can get Vanessa to tell them the same.

What will Vanessa say when Tracy asks her to lie to save her skin?

Vanessa and Tracy at home in their dressing gowns, Vanessa drinks some tea while Tracy is upset and has her head in her hands

Tracy asks Vanessa to give her a false alibi (Image credit: ITV)

Later, at the vets', it's crunch time when DS Walsh calls in and asks Vanessa to corroborate Tracy's alibi in an official statement.

What will Vanessa do?

Vanessa is approached by the police about her sister Tracy. Will she give her a false alibi?

DS Walsh asks Vanessa to corroborate her sister Tracy's alibi. Will the vet lie? (Image credit: ITV)

At the Woolie, a fight breaks out as Tracy launches at Ruby…

John with Tracy

Tracy has a go at Ruby in the Woolpack (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy attacks Ruby

A full-on argument breaks out… (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy attacks Ruby

… Tracy hits Ruby… (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy attacks Ruby

The punters look on in horror as Ruby recovers from Amy's slap (Image credit: ITV)

At Tenants House, Bear's not his usual self and to compound the issue he's not sleeping.

He's persuaded by Mandy and Paddy to see GP Liam and returns with some sleeping pills.

Needing to pop out, Bear tells Eve that he'll bring her some sweets back if she stays quiet while he's out as her parents are upstairs napping.

Eve finds her grandad Bear's sleeping pills

Eve finds her grandad Bear's sleeping pills (Image credit: ITV)

When Mandy and Paddy wake up they find the little girl fiddling with Bear's meds they panic. Has Eve swallowed any?

Mandy and Paddy panic when they find Eve with Bear's sleeping pills

Mandy and Paddy find Eve with the pills and descend into panic as they try to work out if she's taken any… (Image credit: ITV)

At the shop, Kerry throws a surprise party for Pollard who sends her reeling when he later reveals his selling his home.

Kerry throws Pollard a surprise party

At the shop, Kerry throws Pollard a surprise party (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

CATEGORIES
Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 

She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch