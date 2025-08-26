Emmerdale spoilers: KILLER John drugs husband Aaron!
Airs Thursday 4 September 2025 at 7:30pm on ITV.
John Sugden (played by Oliver Farnworth) has convinced his husband, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), to pack his bags and leave the village together on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
John wants the couple to move into his former childhood home.
But could it be that John also wants to take Aaron away from the temptation of his ex-husband/John's brother, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley)?
Robert was recently released from prison and has returned to make another play for Aaron!
However, on today's DOUBLE episode of the ITV soap, John's plans take a sinister turn when he secretly spikes a bottle of whisky.
And then convinces an unsuspecting Aaron to drink from it...
WHY is John trying to get Aaron into a drugged out state?
While John heads out to collect firewood ready for a cosy night in, Aaron continues to drink from the drugged bottle, unaware that he is in DANGER!
Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Tracy Shankley (Amy Walsh) find some common ground when they chat about runaway husbands.
Charity realises it is only a matter of time before she will have to tell her son Moses that his stepdad, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), has left the village and isn't coming back.
However, when Charity reveals to Tracy how Mack ended things between them via a voicemail message, she is spooked.
That's exactly what happened when Tracy's ex-husband, Nate Robinson, went missing.
And look how that turned out!
WHAT exactly has happened to missing Mack after his scary encounter with killer John in the woods?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.