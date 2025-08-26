Emmerdale spoilers: KILLER John drugs husband Aaron!

Is Aaron about to become his killer husband John's next victim on today's double airing of Emmerdale?

John Sugden (played by Oliver Farnworth) has convinced his husband, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), to pack his bags and leave the village together on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



John wants the couple to move into his former childhood home.



But could it be that John also wants to take Aaron away from the temptation of his ex-husband/John's brother, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley)?



Robert was recently released from prison and has returned to make another play for Aaron!

However, on today's DOUBLE episode of the ITV soap, John's plans take a sinister turn when he secretly spikes a bottle of whisky.



And then convinces an unsuspecting Aaron to drink from it...



WHY is John trying to get Aaron into a drugged out state?



While John heads out to collect firewood ready for a cosy night in, Aaron continues to drink from the drugged bottle, unaware that he is in DANGER!

John secretly spikes a bottle of whisky on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron recently had a secret hook-up with his ex-husband Robert on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Tracy Shankley (Amy Walsh) find some common ground when they chat about runaway husbands.



Charity realises it is only a matter of time before she will have to tell her son Moses that his stepdad, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), has left the village and isn't coming back.



However, when Charity reveals to Tracy how Mack ended things between them via a voicemail message, she is spooked.



That's exactly what happened when Tracy's ex-husband, Nate Robinson, went missing.



And look how that turned out!



WHAT exactly has happened to missing Mack after his scary encounter with killer John in the woods?

Tracy remains suspicious about the circumstances surrounding her ex-husband Nate's death on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX