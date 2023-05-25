Midsomer Murders: release date, plot, cast and everything we know about the new episode

Kevin Whately guest stars as Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and Sarah (Fiona Dolman) become involved with an operatic society in Midsomer Murders.

Midsomer Murders is back for a dramatic new episode involving a series of deaths linked to an amateur operatics society.

The latest installment of the long-running crime drama, which is the fifth episode of Midsomer Murders season 22 which began back in 2021, is entitled 'For Death Prepare'. The episode airs on ITV1 in the UK and features a host of guest stars as DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) tackle a baffling new case.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new episode of Midsomer Murders…

'For Death Prepare' airs in the UK on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 8 pm on ITV1 and will also be available on streaming site ITVX. It is available in the US on Acorn TV.

The Midsomer Mummers get ready to perform The Pirates of Penzance but a killer is lurking... (Image credit: Mark Bourdillon / ITV / Bentley Productions)

Midsomer Murders — what is the plot of the episode?

Amateur operatics society the Midsomer Mummers are putting on a charity concert version of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance to mark their centenary.

When a man’s body is discovered buried in a prop pirate chest, however, Barnaby and Winter investigate, but nobody seems to know who the victim is…

The cops soon unearth bitter tensions, illicit liaisons and worries over the future of the society’s family-run theatre. But as the body count rises, will the show go on?

“This episode is fantastically fun and the story’s based around an opera, so we have some top-notch West End musical stars," reveals Neil Dudgeon.

Jeremy Whittingdale (Kevin Whately) has family problems on his mind in Midsomer Murders. (Image credit: Mark Bourdillon / ITV / Bentley Productions)

Midsomer Murders — who is in the cast?

Alongside Neil Dudgeon as Barnaby and Nick Hendrix as Winter, Annette Badland is back as wry pathologist Fleur Perkins and Fiona Dolman returns as Barnaby’s wife Sarah, who is asked to take part in the performance by her old friend Jeremy Whittingdale, played by Kevin Whately.

Tessa Wong (The Capture) plays Jeremy’s daughter Phoebe, who has returned from traveling and also appears in the concert.

“Jeremy’s daughter is the apple of his eye and she is trying to form a relationship with him but he isn’t happy with what she is doing with her life,” reveals Inspector Morse and Lewis star Whately, who was thrilled to show off his musical talents and also let someone else play detective.

“I’ve done a lot of musical theatre and I’m a fan of Gilbert and Sullivan. That’s the reason I did this episode, it seemed like great fun all of us having a little sing. But it was also great working with Neil Dudgeon and having a chat with him to compare notes. It can be a lonely job leading a detective series because everyone depends on you so heavily, you almost become a father figure to the whole unit, it is damned hard work!”

Stage manager Shalia (Shobna Gulati) and director Phyllis (Samantha Spiro) are troubled as the production is hit with turmoil in Midsomer Murders. (Image credit: Mark Bourdillon / ITV / Bentley Productions)

Also in the cast are Samantha Spiro (Sex Education, Inside No 9) as Phyllis Fernsby, the director of the Mummers, whose upper-crust family also owns the theatre where the concert is being performed. Jane Bertish (This England) plays her imperious aunt Lady Katisha Empson.

Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street, Dinnerladies, My Name is Leon) also appears as down-trodden stage manager Shalia Handsworth, whose husband Graham, played by David Rubin (Vera, Doctor Who), makes her life difficult.

Landlord and Mummer Marcus (Alexander Hanson) and wife Faith (Jenna Russell) come under pressure in Midsomer Murders. (Image credit: Mark Bourdillon / ITV / Bentley Productions)

Alexander Hanson (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) plays publican Marcus Dunlow, who takes to the stage as the Pirate King, while Jenna Russell (EastEnders, Born and Bred) plays his wife Faith and Dylan Wood (Casualty, Sister Boniface Mysteries) plays their son, Luke.

Stagehand Derek (Clive Rowe) is a put-upon member of the Mummers' backstage crew in Midsomer Murders. (Image credit: Mark Bourdillon / ITV / Bentley Productions)

Musical theatre star Clive Rowe (The Evermoor Chronicles) plays shy stagehand Derek Sharrow, while Rajat M Bose (Emmerdale) is shady doctor Simon Charteris.

Midsomer Murders — what else do we know?

The episode marks the 50th outing for Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby and the actor received a big surprise on set.

“I didn’t realise it was my 50th episode until I arrived on location and there was a crowd of people. On a table was a cake with Barnaby, Sarah, Betty [the Barnabys’ daughter] and Paddy [their dog] made of icing. And standing with a knife in his hand was the great Kevin Whately!” he says.

“As an actor, a job that lasts more than three months is long. To have done Midsomer for so many years and 50+ episodes is unbelievable. But I’d have been lost without Fiona and my three brilliant Sergeants. I’ve been blessed.”

Is there a trailer for Midsomer Murders episode 'For Death Prepare'?

No, sadly ITV hasn't released a trailer, but if one arrives we will add it to this guide.