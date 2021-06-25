'The Capture' Season 2: release date, plot, cast, trailer, and everything you need to know

The Capture Season 2 is coming our way after the first series wowed audiences when it hit our screens back in 2019.

The first run of the surveillance thriller saw Lance Corporal Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) fighting to clear his name after being accused of kidnapping and murdering his barrister Hannah Roberts.

Now the show will be returning for a second series, which will once again be written and directed by Ben Channan. Here's everything we know so far...

There's no news yet on when The Capture Season 2 will arrive on BBC1 in the UK or when and where it will be screened in the US.

“We could not be more delighted with the fantastic response to The Capture, from audiences and critics alike," said David Heyman, executive producer for Heyday Television, about the show's return.

"Congratulations to our brilliant writer-director Ben Chanan who delivered this thrilling, provocative thriller, which resonated so widely — and to all our outstanding cast and crew. Series two promises to be an even more timely and enthralling conspiracy thriller, we can’t wait to share it.”

Below are various ways of watching The Capture Season 1. (Please note the rest of this article has some spoilers if you've not watched Season 1).

Callum Turner played former soldier Shaun Emery in the first series. (Image credit: BBC)

The Capture Season 2 cast

The first series boasted a star-studded cast, yet so far only Grainger is confirmed for the new series.

“I’m excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for Series 2 of The Capture," said Grainger in a statement. "Ben’s meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can’t wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next.”

Channan has hinted that Shaun Emery's story is now told, so Callum Turner seems unlikely to return, but will US intelligence operative Frank Napier (Ron Perlman), Commander Danny Hart (Ben Miles), or Frank's boss Jessica Mallory (Famke Janssen) be back? We wouldn't bet against it.

We'll let you know when we hear more...

Will Famke Janssen and Ron Perlman be back for series two? (Image credit: BBC)

What's the plot?

The final scenes of the first series set the scene perfectly for more episodes, when DSU Gemma Garland discussed the consequences of correction — or altering CCTV footage — being exposed.

Anyone convicted of a crime based on CCTV evidence would appeal their conviction, while people with nefarious aims would use it to spread disinformation and sow mistrust. As such, those who run the show would be determined to keep it under wraps, which could potentially be the jumping-off point of the second series.

BBC bosses are keeping details of Season 2 very close to their chest at the moment, but we do know it is set to follow the first series' shock ending that saw Carey seemingly join forces with the shadowy correction team she had previously sought to expose.

"Rachel Carey has only just scratched the surface of this conspiracy," said Ben Channan in a statement. "The Capture Series 2 will see Rachel Carey fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation."

The Capture series 2 trailer

There's no trailer at the moment, but we'll be sure to post it here when it lands.