Gangs of London season 2: cast, plot and everything you need to know

Gangs of London season 2 will take us into London's criminal underground once again.

Gangs of London season 2 is poised to deliver another series of thrilling action two years after the show first exploded onto our screens.

The first season transported us to a version of London that was ruled by a group of international gangs. When the head of one of the city's most influential families was assassinated, his youngest son, Finn Wallace (Joe Cole) jumped at the chance to arrest control over the growing power struggle.

With a new gangster ready to stake his claim on London, the body count is almost certainly going to get even higher when the show returns later this year.

Here's everything we know about Gangs of London season 2 so far...

We currently don't have an exact release date for the new season of Gangs of London, save for the fact that we know it's coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW at some point in 2022.

The first season is currently available to stream on NOW with a NOW Entertainment Membership (opens in new tab) in the UK, and on AMC+ in the US, which is available as an add-on to Prime Video.

Gangs of London season 2 plot

As you'll know if you've seen the first season, Gangs of London transports us to a gritty version of England's capital city dominated by warring criminal factions, and season 2 looks set to deliver even more of the visceral action we'd want to see.

*spoilers ahead for season 1*

The second season takes place one year after the events of the first and sees the city on the brink of anarchy after the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire. To try and restore order, The Investors have established a new, domineering force in the city.

Elliot (Sope Dirisu) is clearly going to get into plenty more trouble working for The Investors. (Image credit: Sky Atlantic )

Sky's official synopsis for season 2 reads:

"One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of series one, the map and soul of London has been redrawn. The surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and Elliot is now being forced to work for The Investors.

"To restore order, The Investors have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi and together they have installed a new ruling force in London in the form of a brutal gang leader — Koba. His vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship, a world in which old school gangster codes don’t exist and in which he holds a complete monopoly over London’s drug trade.

But this monopoly can’t last forever. The gangs are fighting back — who will win the battle for London’s soul?"

Who's in the Gangs of London season 2 cast?

Although that ending left the fate of some of Gangs of London's major players hanging in the balance, we've got a good idea of who'll be back.

Sope Dirisu (Humans) will be back as undercover detective Elliot Finch, who's now been forced into working for The Investors. The returning cast also includes:

Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace

Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace

Paapa Essiedu as Alexander Dumani

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani

Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani

Valene Kane as Jacqueline Robinson

Orli Shuk as Luan Dushaj

Narges Rashidi as Lale

Asif Raza as Asif

How will Alex (Paapa Essiedu) cope without Finn Wallace around? (Image credit: Luke Varley / Sky / AMC)

Sky has also confirmed that five new actors have joined the ensemble cast. Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central, The Spy) plays Koba, the new gang leader installed by The Investors.

Alongside Waleed are: French rapper Jasmine Armando (in her first TV role) as Saba, Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central, A Private War) as Faz, Salem Kali (Un Prophete, Dealer) as Basem, and Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice, Criminal: UK) as Hakim.

Koba (Waleed Zuaiter) is a brutal ruler who wants complete control of London's drug trade. (Image credit: Christopher Raphael / Sky / AMC)

The only looming question we have is whether Joe Cole will return as Sean Wallace; Elliot shot him in the cheek under instruction from The Investors, and we later overheard from police chatter that Sean was dead.

However, it seems unlikely that a former military man and trained police officer would have accidentally shot him in the cheek rather than in the head, so there's been speculation that Sean could come back to seek his revenge.

Is there a Gangs of London season 2 trailer?

Yes! The full trailer was released in May. This action-packed trailer makes the new season look just as brutal as the last. Plus, it gives us a glimpse at the various new and returning players who all want to capitalize on the destabilized city... but who will come out on top?