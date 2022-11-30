Jack Ryan season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the spy drama

There's an all new mission for Tom Clancy's most famous spy in Jack Ryan season 3, and it's been a long time coming. The popular Prime Video series that premiered in 2018 hasn't aired new episodes since 2019, but that three-year gap comes to an end as 2022 comes to a close.

Fans should note that this is the penultimate season for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on the streaming service. A fourth season has already been announced, but with that it was also acknowledged that Jack Ryan season 4 would be the last for Jack Ryan.

So, what's in store for the CIA operative as things start to build to his final mission? Here's everything that we know about Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 3.

More than three years after releasing Jack Ryan season 2, Jack Ryan season 3 premieres on Wednesday, December 21, exclusively on Prime Video worldwide. All eight episodes of the spy drama are available to stream right away.

Prime Video has done weekly releases for some of its TV shows like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but Jack Ryan has always done the full season release. So you can spend the holidays watching Jack Ryan's latest mission. Speaking of…

Jack Ryan season 3 plot

Get ready for a globe-trotting affair as Jack Ryan is forced to go on the run from his own government as he tries to stop a Russian conspiracy. Here is the official plot for Jack Ryan season 3:

"In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe."

Jack Ryan season 3 trailer

Get a taste of all the action and spycraft in Jack Ryan season 3 with the official trailer right here:

Jack Ryan season 3 cast

John Krasinski stars in Jack Ryan as the eponymous spy. Tom Clancy's most recognizable character, Ryan is kind of an American James Bond in the sense that he has been played by multiple actors throughout the years. In addition to Krasinski, Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have also played Ryan.

Krasinski is of course best known for his role as Jim in The Office, but on the big screen he starred and directed in A Quiet Place while also showing his action chops in 13 Hours and, more recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Other returning actors for Jack Ryan season 3 include Wendell Pierce (The Wire, Suits) as CIA Officer James Greer and Michael Kelly (House of Cards, Man of Steel) as former CIA Officer Mike November.

New to the cast for Jack Ryan season 3 are Nina Hoss (TÁR, Homeland) as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel (Get Out, Defending Jacob) as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

Image 1 of 3 John Krasinski and Michael Kelly in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Image credit: Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video) Betty Gabriel and Wendell Pierce in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video) Nina Hoss in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Image credit: Attila Szvascek/Prime Video)

How to watch Jack Ryan season 3

Jack Ryan is a Prime Video original series, which of course means you have to be a Prime Video subscriber to watch. The good news is that to sign up for Prime Video you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, so in addition to Jack Ryan and other popular TV shows and movies, you get deals on shopping and more.

If you are a Prime Video subscriber, you can catch up with Jack Ryan seasons 1 and 2 on the streaming service ahead of season 3's premiere.